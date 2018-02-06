2018 Ford Ka and Ka Active - official pictures and details

Ford has officially unveiled the revised 2018 Ford Ka+ and the new Ka+ Active. This is for the first time when Ford launches a Ka+ Active crossover-like model. But we should come back to the Ka+ facelift.





On the design side, the model comes with a revised grille, new daylight running lights and C-shaped lights. Also, there are revised bumpers. The Ka+ Active features unique 15-inch alloy wheels and Canyon Ridge bronze metallix paint. Also, Ford has put additional rocher and wheel-arch cladding, special black finish and roof rails. The new Ka+ Active sits 23 millimeters higher from the ground compared to the standard car.





Inside the cabin, the 2018 Ford Ka+ facelift comes with new materials, chromed details and a 6.5 inch touchscreen display that uses SYNC 3 infotainment system.





Under the hood, the 2018 Ford Ka+ facelift can be fitted with one petrol or one diesel option. On the petrol side we have a new, three-cylinder 1.2 liter unit which can deliver 70 or 85 horsepower, while the 1.5 liter diesel unit can offer 95 horsepower. All engines are matted to a five-speed gearbox.

