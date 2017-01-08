2018 Ford F-150 - Official pictures and details

It's been three years since Ford revealed the all-new aluminum bodied F-150 pick-up and now the US all-rounder will be available with a new revised face. For short, the Ford F-150 has received a mild facelift. The most important modifications are at the front where we see a new grille, modified headlights and a slightly revised spoiler.





“We want to show real harmony between Super Duty and F-150,” Ford designer Gordon Platto tells us.





Under the hood of the new 2018 Ford F-150 will be five engine. The most awaited unit is the 3.0 liter turbodiesel V6 which will be matted to a ten speed automatic transmission. Unfortunatly, this option won't be available until the summer of 2018.





The new base engine of the 2018 Ford F-150 is a V6 3.3 liter that we are expect to deliver the same 282 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of torque as the 3.5-liter engine it replaces. The unit will be available with a six speed automatic transmission. The other engines will be carried over from before (the 2.7- and 3.5-liter EcoBoost six-cylinders, and the 5.0-liter V8).





Inside the cabin, the 2018 Ford F-150 will features a pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection and adaptive cruise control with full stop-and-go functionality. There will also be 4G LTE internet connectivity, a B&O Play high-end audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and all the other latest technologies.





