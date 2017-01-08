2018 Ford F-150 - Official pictures and details
8 January 2017 06:06:52
It's been three years since Ford revealed the all-new aluminum bodied F-150 pick-up and now the US all-rounder will be available with a new revised face. For short, the Ford F-150 has received a mild facelift. The most important modifications are at the front where we see a new grille, modified headlights and a slightly revised spoiler.
“We want to show real harmony between Super Duty and F-150,” Ford designer Gordon Platto tells us.
Under the hood of the new 2018 Ford F-150 will be five engine. The most awaited unit is the 3.0 liter turbodiesel V6 which will be matted to a ten speed automatic transmission. Unfortunatly, this option won't be available until the summer of 2018.
The new base engine of the 2018 Ford F-150 is a V6 3.3 liter that we are expect to deliver the same 282 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of torque as the 3.5-liter engine it replaces. The unit will be available with a six speed automatic transmission. The other engines will be carried over from before (the 2.7- and 3.5-liter EcoBoost six-cylinders, and the 5.0-liter V8).
Inside the cabin, the 2018 Ford F-150 will features a pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection and adaptive cruise control with full stop-and-go functionality. There will also be 4G LTE internet connectivity, a B&O Play high-end audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and all the other latest technologies.
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Hyundai RN30 Concept is a real mean machine
Along with the new generation Hyundai i30, the Korean manufacturer also unveiled a sporty and high performance N concept, that is called RN30 and it will ...
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Volkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite Dieselgate
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Fiat-Chrysler cars to have Android powered Uconnect systems
Having a fully connected car has become more important than having a powerful car. Fiat-Chrysler Group understood this and asked Google to develop its ...
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Porsche 911 RSR official photos and details
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
