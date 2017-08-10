2018 Ford F-150 becomes more efficient and capable
10 August 2017 12:27:59
Ford is updating the F-150 pick-up, improving its efficiency and towing capacity. The new F-150 has an EPA estimated rating of 20 mpg city, 26 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined which is best-in-class from the second-generation 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine, plus best-in-class towing (13,200 lbs.) and payload capacity (3,270 lbs.) from the 3.5-liter EcoBoost and enhanced 5.0-liter V8, respectively.
Three years after introducing a high-strength, military-grade, aluminum-alloy-bodied F-150, a new truck arrives with bold new styling, advanced technologies, a segment-first 10-speed automatic transmission and F-150’s most advanced engine lineup yet.
For best-in-class towing, the second-generation 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 delivers 13,200 pounds of towing capacity, thanks to its 470 lb.-ft. of torque that beats all diesel- and gasoline-powered competitors, including V8 engines with nearly twice its displacement.
Even the all-new 3.3-liter V6 engine is more efficient, more powerful and delivers more torque to get the job done, compared to the previously standard 3.5-liter V6. Plus, the now standard 3.3-liter provides a 5 percent power-to-weight ratio improvement versus the 2014 F-150 featuring steel body and 3.7-liter V6.
The new 2018 Ford F-150 goes on sale this fall. It will be built at Dearborn Truck Plant in Dearborn, Michigan, and Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Missouri.
Subaru is offering a special edition fo the Outback in the UK to help increase the appeal of the model in a very tough market. The Japanese manufacturer ...
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
This is a big day for Renault-Nissan Alliance. The French-Japanese corporation has become the new world's largest car manufacturer in the first semester ...
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
