2018 Ford F-150 becomes more efficient and capable

Ford is updating the F-150 pick-up, improving its efficiency and towing capacity. The new F-150 has an EPA estimated rating of 20 mpg city, 26 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined which is best-in-class from the second-generation 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine, plus best-in-class towing (13,200 lbs.) and payload capacity (3,270 lbs.) from the 3.5-liter EcoBoost and enhanced 5.0-liter V8, respectively.





Three years after introducing a high-strength, military-grade, aluminum-alloy-bodied F-150, a new truck arrives with bold new styling, advanced technologies, a segment-first 10-speed automatic transmission and F-150’s most advanced engine lineup yet.





For best-in-class towing, the second-generation 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 delivers 13,200 pounds of towing capacity, thanks to its 470 lb.-ft. of torque that beats all diesel- and gasoline-powered competitors, including V8 engines with nearly twice its displacement.





Even the all-new 3.3-liter V6 engine is more efficient, more powerful and delivers more torque to get the job done, compared to the previously standard 3.5-liter V6. Plus, the now standard 3.3-liter provides a 5 percent power-to-weight ratio improvement versus the 2014 F-150 featuring steel body and 3.7-liter V6.





The new 2018 Ford F-150 goes on sale this fall. It will be built at Dearborn Truck Plant in Dearborn, Michigan, and Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Missouri.









Tags: 2018 ford f-150, ford, ford f-150, new ford f-150

Posted in Ford, New Vehicles