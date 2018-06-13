2018 Fiat 500X Adventurer Edition is avilable for order

Lately, Fiat has taken some interesting decision on the portfolio side. In the next years, the Italian car manufacturer will concentrate all its energies to develop more and more the 500 and Panda family.





Now, Fiat is annoucing a special edition fot the 500X SUV. It is called Adventurer Package and is available on three 500X trims (Pop, Trekking and Lounge). It is available with four exterior paint colors: Bianco Gelato (White Clear Coat), Nero Cinema (Black Clear Coat), Grigio Graphite (Graphite Grey) and Grigio Argentino (Grey Metallic) while the interior colors come in two options (black or brown).





The Adventurer Edition also comes with black roof rails, orange mirror caps, 18 inch aluminium wheel, front and rear splash guards and some body-side graphic. Inside the cabin you'll find all-weather front and rear slush mats and a molded rear cargo tray.





“Built off the Trekking model, the new Adventurer package offers rugged, adventurous styling and yet another opportunity for customers to personalize their Fiat 500X,” says Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America.





Tags: 2018 fiat 500x adventurer edition, 500x, fiat, fiat 500x

Posted in Fiat, New Vehicles