2018 Ferrari FXX K Evo is here - official pictures and details

Ferrari has officially unveiled the 2018 Ferrari FXX K Evo. According to the Italian car manufacturer, the car will be offered as a limited-run model or as an upgrade package for the existing FXX K version.





The new 2018 Ferrari FXX K Evo comes with a revised aero package. According to the Italian car manufacturer, the new modifications offers a 23% increase of downforce. The engineers have modified the rear spoiler and have added a fixed rear wing.





There is also a tweaked suspension, bigger front air intakes and some aero tricks under the floor. Inside the cabin, the 2018 Ferrari FXX K Evo comes with a new steering wheel, a 6.5 inch display and a new telemetry system.





UNder the hood, the 2018 Ferrari FXX K Evo comes with a hybird powertrain. It uses a V12 6.3 liter engine rated at 860 horsepower at 9.200 rpm and 750 Nm peak of torque at 6.500 rpm. There is also an electric motor that delivers 190 horsepower. In total, the hybrid version delivers 1050 horsepower and more than 900 Nm peak of torque.





Tags: 2018 ferrari fxx k evo, ferrari fxx k, ferrari fxx k evo

Posted in Ferrari,