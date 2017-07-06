2018 Dodge Durango SRT US pricing

Dodge is offering one of the most powerful car in its range, the all new Durango SRT. It is not only one of the most powerful SUV's in the Dodge range, but also best-in-class tow capability to the three-row SUV segment and the fastest SUV in its class.





The new 2018 Dodge Durango SRT has a 392-cubic-inch HEMI V8 under its new functional SRT hood, the new 2018 Dodge Durango SRT delivers 475 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque, and a fast time on the drag strip: from 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in 4.4 seconds, covering the quarter mile in 12.9 seconds.





The new 2018 Dodge Durango SRT is loaded with standard performance features, including:

- New performance-tuned AWD system helps the Durango SRT set world-class performance marks

- Standard TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission specifically calibrated for the Dodge Durango SRT to optimize shift points and deliver maximum torque to all four wheels

- Brembo high-performance six-piston (front) and four-piston (rear) calipers and vented rotors at all four corners, measuring 15 inches (front-slotted) and 13.8 inches (rear)

- Bilstein active-damping high-performance suspension

- New Pirelli 295/45ZR20 Scorpion Verde all-season tires or available Pirelli P Zero three-season tires.





Vehicles will start arriving in Dodge dealerships in the fourth quarter of 2017 with a price of $62,995 (excluding $1,095 destination).













