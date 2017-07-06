Home » News » Dodge » 2018 Dodge Durango SRT US pricing

2018 Dodge Durango SRT US pricing

6 July 2017 16:45:36

Dodge is offering one of the most powerful car in its range, the all new Durango SRT. It is not only one of the most powerful SUV's in the Dodge range, but also best-in-class tow capability to the three-row SUV segment and the fastest SUV in its class.

The new 2018 Dodge Durango SRT has a 392-cubic-inch HEMI V8 under its new functional SRT hood, the new 2018 Dodge Durango SRT delivers 475 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque, and a fast time on the drag strip: from 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in 4.4 seconds, covering the quarter mile in 12.9 seconds.

The new 2018 Dodge Durango SRT is loaded with standard performance features, including:
- New performance-tuned AWD system helps the Durango SRT set world-class performance marks
- Standard TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission specifically calibrated for the Dodge Durango SRT to optimize shift points and deliver maximum torque to all four wheels
- Brembo high-performance six-piston (front) and four-piston (rear) calipers and vented rotors at all four corners, measuring 15 inches (front-slotted) and 13.8 inches (rear)
- Bilstein active-damping high-performance suspension
- New Pirelli 295/45ZR20 Scorpion Verde all-season tires or available Pirelli P Zero three-season tires.
2018 Dodge Durango SRT US pricing
2018 Dodge Durango SRT US pricing Photos

Vehicles will start arriving in Dodge dealerships in the fourth quarter of 2017 with a price of $62,995 (excluding $1,095 destination).



Tags: , , ,

Posted in Dodge, New Vehicles

2018 Dodge Durango SRT US pricing Photos (1 photos)
  • 2018 Dodge Durango SRT US pricing

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Volvo XC60 cameras used to create photo exhibition

    Volvo XC60 cameras used to create photo exhibition

  2. 2018 Dodge Durango SRT US pricing

    2018 Dodge Durango SRT US pricing

  3. Ford Tourneo Custom people mover launched in Europe

    Ford Tourneo Custom people mover launched in Europe

  4.  
  5. BMW 6-Series GT receives M Performance package

    BMW 6-Series GT receives M Performance package

  6. Fiat Panda City Cross launched

    Fiat Panda City Cross launched

  7. Seat Arona first public appearance was over Barcelona

    Seat Arona first public appearance was over Barcelona

Related Specs

  1. 2007 Dodge Caliber SRT4

    Engine: Aluminum DCX Inline-4 2.4L World Engine, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 352.51 nm / 260 ft lbs @ 2000-6000 rpm

  2. 2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8

    Engine: 90 Degree, Cast Iron, Hemi V8, Power: 316.9 kw / 425 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 569.44 nm / 420 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm

  3. 2006 Dodge Charger Scat Pack SRT-8

    Engine: 90-Degree Cast Iron Hemi V8N/A, Torque: 569.44 nm / 420 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm

  4. 2006 Dodge Charger SRT-8

    Engine: 90-Degree Cast Iron Hemi V8, Power: 316.9 kw / 425 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 569.44 nm / 420 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm

  5. 2003 Dodge Durango HEMI RT Concept

    Engine: HEMI Magnum V8, Power: 257.3 kw / 345 bhp @ 5400 rpm, Torque: 508.43 nm / 375 ft lbs @ 4200 rpm

New Vehicles

This is the new 2018 BMW X3This is the new 2018 BMW X3
BMW has launched the new 2018 BMW X3. The model comes with minor exterior modifications, great interior improvements and a special edition. ...

Concept Cars

Skoda Element concept is an electric buggySkoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Best May in the history of SkodaBest May in the history of Skoda
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...

Gadgets

Volvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous carsVolvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous cars
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...

Various News

Bugatti Chiron can do 300 mph but it needs more advanced tiresBugatti Chiron can do 300 mph but it needs more advanced tires
Bugatti Chiron is a hell of car. Under the hood of the Molsheim based hypercar is a W16 8.0 liter engine that can deliver 1.500 horsepower and 1.600 Nm ...

Motorsports

This is the new BMW M4 GT4This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...

Videos

BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promoBMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
Copyright CarSession.com