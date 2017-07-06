2018 Dodge Durango SRT US pricing
6 July 2017 16:45:36
|Tweet
Dodge is offering one of the most powerful car in its range, the all new Durango SRT. It is not only one of the most powerful SUV's in the Dodge range, but also best-in-class tow capability to the three-row SUV segment and the fastest SUV in its class.
The new 2018 Dodge Durango SRT has a 392-cubic-inch HEMI V8 under its new functional SRT hood, the new 2018 Dodge Durango SRT delivers 475 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque, and a fast time on the drag strip: from 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in 4.4 seconds, covering the quarter mile in 12.9 seconds.
The new 2018 Dodge Durango SRT is loaded with standard performance features, including:
- New performance-tuned AWD system helps the Durango SRT set world-class performance marks
- Standard TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission specifically calibrated for the Dodge Durango SRT to optimize shift points and deliver maximum torque to all four wheels
- Brembo high-performance six-piston (front) and four-piston (rear) calipers and vented rotors at all four corners, measuring 15 inches (front-slotted) and 13.8 inches (rear)
- Bilstein active-damping high-performance suspension
- New Pirelli 295/45ZR20 Scorpion Verde all-season tires or available Pirelli P Zero three-season tires.
Vehicles will start arriving in Dodge dealerships in the fourth quarter of 2017 with a price of $62,995 (excluding $1,095 destination).
2018 Dodge Durango SRT US pricing Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2007 Dodge Caliber SRT4Engine: Aluminum DCX Inline-4 2.4L World Engine, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 352.51 nm / 260 ft lbs @ 2000-6000 rpm
2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8Engine: 90 Degree, Cast Iron, Hemi V8, Power: 316.9 kw / 425 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 569.44 nm / 420 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
2006 Dodge Charger Scat Pack SRT-8Engine: 90-Degree Cast Iron Hemi V8N/A, Torque: 569.44 nm / 420 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
2006 Dodge Charger SRT-8Engine: 90-Degree Cast Iron Hemi V8, Power: 316.9 kw / 425 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 569.44 nm / 420 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
2003 Dodge Durango HEMI RT ConceptEngine: HEMI Magnum V8, Power: 257.3 kw / 345 bhp @ 5400 rpm, Torque: 508.43 nm / 375 ft lbs @ 4200 rpm
New Vehicles
This is the new 2018 BMW X3
BMW has launched the new 2018 BMW X3. The model comes with minor exterior modifications, great interior improvements and a special edition. ...
BMW has launched the new 2018 BMW X3. The model comes with minor exterior modifications, great interior improvements and a special edition. ...
Concept Cars
Skoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Best May in the history of Skoda
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
Gadgets
Volvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous cars
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...
Various News
Bugatti Chiron can do 300 mph but it needs more advanced tires
Bugatti Chiron is a hell of car. Under the hood of the Molsheim based hypercar is a W16 8.0 liter engine that can deliver 1.500 horsepower and 1.600 Nm ...
Bugatti Chiron is a hell of car. Under the hood of the Molsheim based hypercar is a W16 8.0 liter engine that can deliver 1.500 horsepower and 1.600 Nm ...
Motorsports
This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
Videos
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...