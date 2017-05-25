2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is for sale. Pricing starts at 85k

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is the world’s fastest quarter-mile production car as certified by the National Hot Rod Association. And now can be yours for just 85k. For another buck you can add the most important package available for this car: the Demon Crate.





The Demon Crate contains 6,140 worth of parts and tools. The performance items found in the crate include skinny drag-spec front wheels and tires, conical air filter, two valve stems, a passenger mirror block-off plate, a replacement instrument panel switch with the high-octane button and the PCM needed to unlock the Demon's 840 horsepower.





In the tools-box you will find a hydraulic floor jack, cordless impact wrench with charger, a torque wrench, tire pressure gauge, fender cover and a bag. Also you have to have in mind that the destination chage is 1,095 USD while the gas guzzler taxi is 1,700 USD. As a result, the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon can be yours for 86,094 USD. And this is a cool price and a cool car.





You also must have in mind that the Dodge offers the Challenger SRT Demon with full factory warranty including three years / 36,000 miles for the car and five years / 60,000 miles for the powertrain.

Tags: dodge, dodge challenger, dodge challenger srt demon, dodge challenger srt demon price

Source: Dodge