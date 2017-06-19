2018 Dacia Duster - First spy video
19 June 2017 13:34:15
The second generation Dacia Duster will be unveiled on 22 June. Until than we have had the chance to see the Romanian SUV during some tests in Spain. This time, the fans have managed to get the new 2018 Dacia Duster on video.
According to a recent report, the new Romanian SUV will be 15 centimeters longer than the first generation and will also be offered with seven seats. On the design side we still belive that the new model will come with some important changes, but this video shows us that the look will be an evolution of the old car and not a revolution.
Dacia Duster will also be made on the CMF platform, the same architecture that is found on Kadjar or Nissan X-Trail. Stai tuned for more details.
