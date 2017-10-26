Home » News » Chevrolet » 2018 Copo Camaro with 302 racing engine

2018 Copo Camaro with 302 racing engine

26 October 2017 17:06:58

Along the new special edition developed with Hot Wheels, Chevrolet is also unveiling the new 2018 COPO Camaro. It was unveiled at Hot Wheels headquarters in conjunction with the announcement of the 2018 Camaro Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary Edition.

The COPO Camaro features an exclusive Supercrush exterior color and a Hot Wheels appearance package that will be offered with the latest edition of Chevrolet’s factory-built drag racer. An all-new, high-revving 302 Gen V Small Block is also available.

The new 302 racing engine is based on the LT1 engine offered in the 2018 Camaro SS, but built for drag racing with unique components. Its displacement derives from a shorter-stroke crankshaft than the production engine that enables exceptional high-rpm capability.
COPO Camaro customers can also select a naturally aspirated 427 (7.0L) or supercharged 350 (5.7L) racing engine. The supercharged 350 enables mid-8-second quarter-mile times at nearly 160 mph. All COPO Camaro engines are backed by an SFI-approved ATI TH400 three-speed automatic transmission. 

As with the previous editions, 2018 COPO Camaro models are designed for NHRA’s Stock Eliminator classes. They are fitted with racing chassis and suspension components, including a unique solid rear axle system in place of a regular-production Camaro’s independent rear axle.



