2018 Citroen Berlingo UK pricing announced

The new generation Berlingo was already unveiled and is now ready to order in the UK, in two trim levels, Feel and Flair.





New Berlingo is available for the first time in two sizes, M (5-seats) and XL (7-seats). Already an iconic Citroën model and a key player in the segment, New Berlingo can be ordered now priced from just £18,850.





New Berlingo is equipped with latest-generation technologies and engines that offer customers a more comfortable driving experience: 19 driver aids, including Colour Head-up Display, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop Function, Electric Parking Brake, Reversing Camera with Top Rear Vision, Grip Control with Hill Descent Assist, and Trailer Stability Control.





Four connectivity technologies are available: Wireless Smartphone Charging, Mirror Screen Function (with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink), Citroën Connect Nav (3D connected navigation with voice recognition), and Citroën Connect Box with Emergency & Assistance system.





A range of economical and efficient engines, plus Citroën’s new EAT8 automatic gearbox can be ordered for the new Berlingo.





Utilisation of the EMP2 platform at the front of the vehicle improves manoeuvrability (electric power steering and turning circle), optimises the weight of the car and provides for the latest driver assistance systems. The rear part of the previous platform is retained.









Tags: citroen, citroen berlingo, citroen berlingo uk, uk pricing, new citroen berlingo

Posted in Citroen, New Vehicles