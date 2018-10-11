Home » News » Citroen » 2018 Citroen Berlingo launched in UK

2018 Citroen Berlingo launched in UK

11 October 2018 18:29:39

Citroen is ready to offer its newest utility vehicle also in the UK. Citroen opened the orders for its Berlingo Van in UK. The Berlingo prices are starting from just £15,825. 

New Berlingo Van is equipped with 20 driver assistance technologies to make everyday life easier. Available in two sizes (M and XL) New Berlingo Van comes in four trim levels (X, Enterprise, Worker and Driver). 

The new LCV range features an Overload Indicator, Surround Rear Vision and latest-generation diesel engines, including the 1.5-litre BlueHDi 130 S&S with EAT8 automatic gearbox. PureTech petrol engines will be available in 2019.

In line with the brand’s commercial vehicle signature, ‘Inspired by Pro’, New Citroën Berlingo Van provides solutions adapted to a variety of uses, with customised on-board comfort. It is available in two sizes, M and XL, measuring 4.40m and 4.75m long respectively, to suit a broad range of requirements.

To meet different customer needs, New Berlingo Van offers four trim levels (X, Worker, Enterprise and Driver). The versions differ in terms of specification, ground clearance, under-vehicle engine protection and equipment.
2018 Citroen Berlingo launched in UK Photos

X trim level: Standard equipment includes a nearside sliding door, full bulkhead, automatic headlights,
Hill Start Assist, Citroën Connect Box with Emergency & Assistance system, and DAB radio with hands free Bluetooth® functionality.

Worker level: In addition to the specification of the X trim, and unique to Worker, this version comes as standard with Overload Indicator, Grip Control with Hill Descent Assist, Michelin Latitude Mud & Snow tyres, increased ground clearance (+30mm), and underbody protection. The Worker model is ideal for building site use, for example.

Enterprise trim level: This trim also builds on the X specification, adding air conditioning, rear parking sensors, 8-inch colour touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple Car Play and MirrorLink®, plus an automatic electronic parking brake, the EXTENSO modular folding seat, and front fog lights with cornering function.

Top of the line Driver line: This trim level is based on the Enterprise version, and adds automatic windscreen wipers, Magic Wash® and integrated steering wheel controls. Other features include Citroën Connect Nav with an 8-inch touchscreen, Surround Rear Vision, and a six-way adjustable driver seat that has lumbar adjustment and under seat storage. The Driver version is ideal for users who spend a significant amount of time in the vehicle, making deliveries for example.



