2018 Citroen Berlingo launched in UK
11 October 2018 18:29:39
|Tweet
Citroen is ready to offer its newest utility vehicle also in the UK. Citroen opened the orders for its Berlingo Van in UK. The Berlingo prices are starting from just £15,825.
New Berlingo Van is equipped with 20 driver assistance technologies to make everyday life easier. Available in two sizes (M and XL) New Berlingo Van comes in four trim levels (X, Enterprise, Worker and Driver).
The new LCV range features an Overload Indicator, Surround Rear Vision and latest-generation diesel engines, including the 1.5-litre BlueHDi 130 S&S with EAT8 automatic gearbox. PureTech petrol engines will be available in 2019.
In line with the brand’s commercial vehicle signature, ‘Inspired by Pro’, New Citroën Berlingo Van provides solutions adapted to a variety of uses, with customised on-board comfort. It is available in two sizes, M and XL, measuring 4.40m and 4.75m long respectively, to suit a broad range of requirements.
To meet different customer needs, New Berlingo Van offers four trim levels (X, Worker, Enterprise and Driver). The versions differ in terms of specification, ground clearance, under-vehicle engine protection and equipment.
X trim level: Standard equipment includes a nearside sliding door, full bulkhead, automatic headlights,
Hill Start Assist, Citroën Connect Box with Emergency & Assistance system, and DAB radio with hands free Bluetooth® functionality.
Worker level: In addition to the specification of the X trim, and unique to Worker, this version comes as standard with Overload Indicator, Grip Control with Hill Descent Assist, Michelin Latitude Mud & Snow tyres, increased ground clearance (+30mm), and underbody protection. The Worker model is ideal for building site use, for example.
Enterprise trim level: This trim also builds on the X specification, adding air conditioning, rear parking sensors, 8-inch colour touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple Car Play and MirrorLink®, plus an automatic electronic parking brake, the EXTENSO modular folding seat, and front fog lights with cornering function.
Top of the line Driver line: This trim level is based on the Enterprise version, and adds automatic windscreen wipers, Magic Wash® and integrated steering wheel controls. Other features include Citroën Connect Nav with an 8-inch touchscreen, Surround Rear Vision, and a six-way adjustable driver seat that has lumbar adjustment and under seat storage. The Driver version is ideal for users who spend a significant amount of time in the vehicle, making deliveries for example.
2018 Citroen Berlingo launched in UK Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2007 Citroen C4 WRCEngine: XU7JP4 Inline-4, Power: 234.9 kw / 315 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
2002 Citroen C-Airdream ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp @ 6100 rpmN/A
2003 Citroen C-Airlounge ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210 bhpN/A
2001 Citroen C-Crosser ConceptEngine: Inline-4N/AN/A
2006 Citroen C-Metisse ConceptEngine: HDi diesel V6 w/Twin Electric In-Wheel Motors, Power: 184.9 kw / 248 bhp, Torque: 1000 nm / 737.6 ft lbs
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Infiniti Project Black S announced
Infiniti will not take part at this year Paris Motor Show bear-handed, as it will introduce a special edition of its most popular car: Q60. ...
Infiniti will not take part at this year Paris Motor Show bear-handed, as it will introduce a special edition of its most popular car: Q60. ...
Custom Cars
2019 Chevrolet Silverado High Country concept
Chevrolet wants to show its clients how easily they can customise the current Silverado models. So it used this year State Fair of Texas to introduce ...
Chevrolet wants to show its clients how easily they can customise the current Silverado models. So it used this year State Fair of Texas to introduce ...
Future Cars
Polestar 1 Coupe first units produced
We haven't heard nothing about Polestar in a while. But the Swedish brand established by Volvo and dedicated only to sports cars worked hard to offer ...
We haven't heard nothing about Polestar in a while. But the Swedish brand established by Volvo and dedicated only to sports cars worked hard to offer ...
Market News
McLaren sales reached recor dnumbers in 2017
McLaren started as a complete outsider, with sales that won't matter in the supercar segment. Lamborghini and Ferrari looked like monsters, but Mclaren ...
McLaren started as a complete outsider, with sales that won't matter in the supercar segment. Lamborghini and Ferrari looked like monsters, but Mclaren ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen announces partnership with Microsoft
Volkswagen skipped this year Paris Motor Show, but announced a very important partnership with one of the biggest technology players in the world: Microsoft. ...
Volkswagen skipped this year Paris Motor Show, but announced a very important partnership with one of the biggest technology players in the world: Microsoft. ...
Various News
Mazda rotary engine will be used as a range extender
Even though is one of the biggest fans of conventional engines, Mazda can't deny the hybrid and electric offensive of the auto industry. So it will have ...
Even though is one of the biggest fans of conventional engines, Mazda can't deny the hybrid and electric offensive of the auto industry. So it will have ...
Motorsports
BMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing Cup
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
Videos
Ken Block launches Forza Horizon 4 with a special video
In order to promote the launch of the new Forza Horizon 4 video game, Microsoft invited Ken Block in the UK. To be more precise, the American stunt man ...
In order to promote the launch of the new Forza Horizon 4 video game, Microsoft invited Ken Block in the UK. To be more precise, the American stunt man ...