2018 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban - Now with RST pack

Chevrolet has unveiled the RST package for the 2018 Tahoe and Suburban models. The name stands for Rally Sport Truck and the package comes with new features which aims at those “who want a street performance look without sacrificing capability or refinement”.





Both 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban with RST will feature a Borla exhaust system. It has a better sound and 28% better exhaust flow which means you gain 7 - 10 horsepower. The SUVs can also be fitted with new Brembo six-piston front calipers and massive 410 x 32 mm discs.





On the design side you get a body-color grille surround, gloss black grille, black roof rails, custom badging and 22-inch wheels wrapped in Bridgestone tires.





If you will chose the Tahoe RST you can also have the Performance Package. This one has the 6.2 liter V8 engine rated at 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. The unit is coupled to the 10-speed automatic transmission.





Tags: 2018 chevrolet suburban, 2018 chevrolet tahoe

Source: Chevrolet