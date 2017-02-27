2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE introduced at Daytona 500
27 February 2017 18:41:25
|Tweet
Chevrolet is using this year Daytona 500 race to introduce its most track oriented version of the current Camaro. It is based on the current Camaro ZL1 and features the 1LE package, a specially created formula.
New aero features including a carbon fiber rear wing, specific air deflectors and dive planes on the front fascia produce grip-generating downforce to help the car stick harder and drive faster in turns.
The ZL1 1LE features racing-derived, lightweight Multimatic DSSV® (Dynamic Suspension Spool Valve) dampers front and rear for exceptional wheel and vehicle control. The front-end ride height is adjustable with the front dampers, which are used with all-new, adjustable camber plates. The rear stabilizer bar also offers three-way adjustability. All of the components are designed for quick changes at the track.
New, lightweight forged aluminum wheels are an inch wider but an inch smaller in diameter, front and rear, than standard ZL1 wheels and are used with new Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R tires that deliver max lateral grip of 1.10g.
Developed exclusively for the Camaro ZL1 1LE, the 3R tires are designed to warm up faster to help maintain more consistent grip and speed, lap after lap. The overall footprint grows approximately 10 percent over the ZL1, but the wheel-and-tire package weighs about 1.5 pounds (3.3 kg) less per corner.
The power behind the ZL1 1LE is the 650-horsepower, supercharged LT4 engine backed by a six-speed manual transmission featuring Active Rev Match. Brembo brakes, including red calipers with the 1LE logo, are also included.
Additional standard features include dual-zone automatic climate control, Bose premium audio system, heated/ventilated front seats and heated steering wheel.
The 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE goes on sale later this year.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE introduced at Daytona 500
Peugeot Instinct Concept unveiled in Barcelona
Ford unveiled an autonomous delivery vehicle with drone delivery
-
Hyundai Sonata facelift - First design sketches
Roborace revealed the first autonomous electric race car
2017 Ford Fiesta ST - Official pictures and details
Related Specs
1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 COPO 9560Engine: V8, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 610.1 nm / 450 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
2000 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 ConceptEngine: V8, Power: 574.2 kw / 770.0 bhp @ 6900 rpm, Torque: 926.0 nm / 683.0 ft lbs @ 5200 rpm
1969 Chevrolet Camaro COPO 9561Engine: Mark IV L72 Cast Iron V8, Power: 324.4 kw / 435 bhpN/A
2000 Chevrolet Camaro 302 ConceptEngine: V8N/AN/A
2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS 35th AnniversaryEngine: LS1 V8, Power: 242.4 kw / 325.1 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 460.98 nm / 340.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept launched in Detroit
Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction ...
Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Another record year for Rolls Royce in 2016
Considering that every Rolls Royce model is very expensive, charging over 300.000 euros for the least expensive model, you would think that sales are ...
Considering that every Rolls Royce model is very expensive, charging over 300.000 euros for the least expensive model, you would think that sales are ...
Gadgets
Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
BMW M6 GTLM Art Car finishes Daytona 24hours race
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
Videos
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...