2018 Cadillac XTS launched in US

25 June 2017 16:56:14

Cadillac upgrades its XTS top of the line model so that it can cope with the recent Mercedes S-Class and the future Audi A8. For the 2018 model, Cadillac offers updated chassis that has revised tire designs for both 19 inch and 20 inch tires—improving ride comfort while reducing outside noise for a quieter more comfortable cabin. 

Drivers will find front-seat luxury thanks to changes to seat foam geometry, wire frame structure and heat pad redesign. An increased use of engineered sound insulators (to reduce exterior noise) reduces cabin sound to create an even more serene environment.

New exterior styling features freshened front and rear fascias. Updated interior color and trim choices, including a Platinum-exclusive Maple Sugar with Jet Black environment, and new alloy wheel options highlight the updates to the XTS. 

The appearance change includes new fenders, front and rear fascias, grille, and the addition of LED headlights and taillamp in keeping with today’s portfolio. It also brings the overall length of the car to 200.9 inches (1.1” inches shorter than 2017).
Also available is the XTS Platinum V-Sport, which takes performance to a higher level, driven by an exclusive twin-turbo engine and all-wheel drive.

Standard and available features across the lineup include: updated chassis with improved ride comfort, Brembo front brakes standard, available advanced all-wheel-drive system with electronically controlled limited-slip differential, standard 19-inch wheels and available 20-inch wheels, with a new wheel design for Luxury and Platinum models, updated next-generation Cadillac user experience infotainment system with the fastest response time ever, updated graphics, personalized profiles, smartphone-like navigation, Wi-Fi and active connection, adaptive remote start, four USB ports, standard eight-speaker Bose audio system.

The next-generation Cadillac user experience is a dynamic platform that can be adjusted over time to meet a customer’s evolving connectivity needs, leveraging the cloud to enable personalization, available connected navigation and applications via the Collection app store.


