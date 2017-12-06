2018 Cadillac Championship Edition ATS-V and CTS-V available in US
6 December 2017 16:54:28
|Tweet
Cadillac wants to use its succes in motorsport with the introduction of a very special edition available on the current CTS-V and ATS-V.
To be more specific, to celebrate winning the 2017 IMSA Manufacturer, Driver, Team and Endurance Championships, Cadillac announced today the Championship Edition for all three of its ultra-high-performance models: the 2018 Cadillac ATS-V coupe and sedan, and the 2018 Cadillac CTS-V super sedan.
The special edition models celebrate Cadillac’s first-ever endurance racing Manufacturer’s Championship, secured in the first year of the brand’s return to the long-distance sport. The Championship Editions of the ATS-V and CTS-V super is available in Black Raven or Crystal White Tricoat exterior paint with Cadillac V-Performance graphics located on hood and rear spoiler, Red Obsession side-view mirror caps, DPi-V.R graphic on the quarter windows, Red Brembo brake calipers and forged polish-finished alloy V-Series wheels with Midnight Silver painted pockets.
Highlighting the interior of the Championship Edition is the Morello Red interior detail package that includes Jet Black RECARO race-inspired seats, red front and rear door armrests and Morello accented high gloss carbon fiber interior trim. Other interior features include the Performance Data Recorder with Cosworth Toolbox, sunroof, the industry leading Rear Camera Mirror and next-generation Cadillac user experience.
The 2018 Cadillac Championship Edition ATS-V sedans will start at $72,190 and coupes at $74,390. The 2018 CTS-V Championship Edition sedans will start at $105,730, including destination freight charges but excluding tax, title, license and dealer fees. In total, 200 Championship Editions will be built and are available for North America.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2004 Cadillac CTS-V/GM RacingEngine: LS6 V-8 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 83 mm / 3.27 in, Torque: 569.44 nm / 420 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
1931 Cadillac 452 V16Engine: Cast Iron, 45 Degree V16, Power: 130.5 kw / 175 bhp @ 3400 rpm, Torque: 432.51 nm / 319 ft lbs @ 1700 rpm
2004 Cadillac CTS-VEngine: LS6 V-8, Power: 298.3 kw / 400.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 528.77 nm / 390 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
2009 Cadillac CTS-VEngine: LS9 Cast Aluminum V8, Power: 410.1 kw / 550 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 745.7 nm / 550 ft lbs @ 6200 rpm
1947 Cadillac Series 62 ConvertibleEngine: V8 w/L-Head, Power: 111.9 kw / 150 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 - official pictures and details
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the 2018 Polo GTI R5. The new model is designed to compete in the WRC2 and national and regional rally championships. ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the 2018 Polo GTI R5. The new model is designed to compete in the WRC2 and national and regional rally championships. ...
Concept Cars
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...
Custom Cars
McLaren Satin Black Gold created by MSO
McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar ...
McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar ...
Future Cars
2018 Lexus RXL to be launched in LA Motor Show
Lexus RX is one of the most popular crossovers on the market, and now is ready to become even more popular, addressing to a wider audience. Lexus will ...
Lexus RX is one of the most popular crossovers on the market, and now is ready to become even more popular, addressing to a wider audience. Lexus will ...
Market News
Skoda enjoys record sales in September
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Gadgets
Seat Leon Cristobal is Seat safest car ever
Seat wants to convince its fans that, apart from being a sporty brand, is also a safe one. And it tried to express that with a special concept called ...
Seat wants to convince its fans that, apart from being a sporty brand, is also a safe one. And it tried to express that with a special concept called ...
Various News
Volvo XC40 production starts in Belgium
We are used to know that Volvo cars are built in Sweden. But not all of them. We already see Volvo's produced in China and since 1965 some Volvo's were ...
We are used to know that Volvo cars are built in Sweden. But not all of them. We already see Volvo's produced in China and since 1965 some Volvo's were ...
Motorsports
This is how the new Aston Martin Vantage GTE has been born
A few days ago, Aston Martin has officially unveiled the all-new Vantage model. Based on the street version, the British car manufacturer has also developed ...
A few days ago, Aston Martin has officially unveiled the all-new Vantage model. Based on the street version, the British car manufacturer has also developed ...
Videos
VIDEO: Watch Koenigsegg Agera RS record run - 457 km/h in the second run and an average speed of 444 km/h
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two ...
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two ...