Home » News » Cadillac » 2018 Cadillac Championship Edition ATS-V and CTS-V available in US

2018 Cadillac Championship Edition ATS-V and CTS-V available in US

6 December 2017 16:54:28

Cadillac wants to use its succes in motorsport with the introduction of a very special edition available on the current CTS-V and ATS-V. 

To be more specific, to celebrate winning the 2017 IMSA Manufacturer, Driver, Team and Endurance Championships, Cadillac announced today the Championship Edition for all three of its ultra-high-performance models: the 2018 Cadillac ATS-V coupe and sedan, and the 2018 Cadillac CTS-V super sedan.

The special edition models celebrate Cadillac’s first-ever endurance racing Manufacturer’s Championship, secured in the first year of the brand’s return to the long-distance sport. The Championship Editions of the ATS-V and CTS-V super is available in Black Raven or Crystal White Tricoat exterior paint with Cadillac V-Performance graphics located on hood and rear spoiler, Red Obsession side-view mirror caps, DPi-V.R graphic on the quarter windows, Red Brembo brake calipers and forged polish-finished alloy V-Series wheels with Midnight Silver painted pockets.
2018 Cadillac Championship Edition ATS-V and CTS-V available in US
2018 Cadillac Championship Edition ATS-V and CTS-V available in US Photos

Highlighting the interior of the Championship Edition is the Morello Red interior detail package that includes Jet Black RECARO race-inspired seats, red front and rear door armrests and Morello accented high gloss carbon fiber interior trim. Other interior features include the Performance Data Recorder with Cosworth Toolbox, sunroof, the industry leading Rear Camera Mirror and next-generation Cadillac user experience.

The 2018 Cadillac Championship Edition ATS-V sedans will start at $72,190 and coupes at $74,390. The 2018 CTS-V Championship Edition sedans will start at $105,730, including destination freight charges but excluding tax, title, license and dealer fees.  In total, 200 Championship Editions will be built and are available for North America.


Tags: , , , , ,

Posted in Cadillac, New Vehicles

2018 Cadillac Championship Edition ATS-V and CTS-V available in US Photos (1 photos)
  • 2018 Cadillac Championship Edition ATS-V and CTS-V available in US

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Renault introduces a new TCe petrol engine

    Renault introduces a new TCe petrol engine

  2. Lincoln sold its 100.000 car in China

    Lincoln sold its 100.000 car in China

  3. Toyota Adventure Concept FT-AC unveiled in Los Angeles

    Toyota Adventure Concept FT-AC unveiled in Los Angeles

  4.  
  5. Range Rover Sport P400e prototype unveiled in LA

    Range Rover Sport P400e prototype unveiled in LA

  6. Alpine is developing a Sport version of the A110

    Alpine is developing a Sport version of the A110

  7. Former Volkswagen executive got seven years of jail

    Former Volkswagen executive got seven years of jail

Related Specs

  1. 2004 Cadillac CTS-V/GM Racing

    Engine: LS6 V-8 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 83 mm / 3.27 in, Torque: 569.44 nm / 420 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm

  2. 1931 Cadillac 452 V16

    Engine: Cast Iron, 45 Degree V16, Power: 130.5 kw / 175 bhp @ 3400 rpm, Torque: 432.51 nm / 319 ft lbs @ 1700 rpm

  3. 2004 Cadillac CTS-V

    Engine: LS6 V-8, Power: 298.3 kw / 400.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 528.77 nm / 390 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm

  4. 2009 Cadillac CTS-V

    Engine: LS9 Cast Aluminum V8, Power: 410.1 kw / 550 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 745.7 nm / 550 ft lbs @ 6200 rpm

  5. 1947 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible

    Engine: V8 w/L-Head, Power: 111.9 kw / 150 bhpN/A

New Vehicles

Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 - official pictures and detailsVolkswagen Polo GTI R5 - official pictures and details
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the 2018 Polo GTI R5. The new model is designed to compete in the WRC2 and national and regional rally championships. ...

Concept Cars

2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...

Custom Cars

McLaren Satin Black Gold created by MSOMcLaren Satin Black Gold created by MSO
McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar ...

Future Cars

2018 Lexus RXL to be launched in LA Motor Show2018 Lexus RXL to be launched in LA Motor Show
Lexus RX is one of the most popular crossovers on the market, and now is ready to become even more popular, addressing to a wider audience. Lexus will ...

Market News

Skoda enjoys record sales in SeptemberSkoda enjoys record sales in September
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...

Gadgets

Seat Leon Cristobal is Seat safest car everSeat Leon Cristobal is Seat safest car ever
Seat wants to convince its fans that, apart from being a sporty brand, is also a safe one. And it tried to express that with a special concept called ...

Various News

Volvo XC40 production starts in BelgiumVolvo XC40 production starts in Belgium
We are used to know that Volvo cars are built in Sweden. But not all of them. We already see Volvo's produced in China and since 1965 some Volvo's were ...

Motorsports

This is how the new Aston Martin Vantage GTE has been bornThis is how the new Aston Martin Vantage GTE has been born
A few days ago, Aston Martin has officially unveiled the all-new Vantage model. Based on the street version, the British car manufacturer has also developed ...

Videos

VIDEO: Watch Koenigsegg Agera RS record run - 457 km/h in the second run and an average speed of 444 km/hVIDEO: Watch Koenigsegg Agera RS record run - 457 km/h in the second run and an average speed of 444 km/h
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two ...
Copyright CarSession.com