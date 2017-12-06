2018 Cadillac Championship Edition ATS-V and CTS-V available in US

Cadillac wants to use its succes in motorsport with the introduction of a very special edition available on the current CTS-V and ATS-V.





To be more specific, to celebrate winning the 2017 IMSA Manufacturer, Driver, Team and Endurance Championships, Cadillac announced today the Championship Edition for all three of its ultra-high-performance models: the 2018 Cadillac ATS-V coupe and sedan, and the 2018 Cadillac CTS-V super sedan.





The special edition models celebrate Cadillac’s first-ever endurance racing Manufacturer’s Championship, secured in the first year of the brand’s return to the long-distance sport. The Championship Editions of the ATS-V and CTS-V super is available in Black Raven or Crystal White Tricoat exterior paint with Cadillac V-Performance graphics located on hood and rear spoiler, Red Obsession side-view mirror caps, DPi-V.R graphic on the quarter windows, Red Brembo brake calipers and forged polish-finished alloy V-Series wheels with Midnight Silver painted pockets.





Highlighting the interior of the Championship Edition is the Morello Red interior detail package that includes Jet Black RECARO race-inspired seats, red front and rear door armrests and Morello accented high gloss carbon fiber interior trim. Other interior features include the Performance Data Recorder with Cosworth Toolbox, sunroof, the industry leading Rear Camera Mirror and next-generation Cadillac user experience.





The 2018 Cadillac Championship Edition ATS-V sedans will start at $72,190 and coupes at $74,390. The 2018 CTS-V Championship Edition sedans will start at $105,730, including destination freight charges but excluding tax, title, license and dealer fees. In total, 200 Championship Editions will be built and are available for North America.









Tags: 2018 cadillac championship edition ats-v, 2018 cadillac championship edition cts-v, 2018 cadillac championship edition ats-v coupe, cadillac, cadillac cts-v, cadillac ats-v

