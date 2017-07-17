2018 Buick Regal GS - First official pictures
17 July 2017 12:22:33
The 2018 Buick Regal GS is almost here. Because we have to wait until a special presentation is made, we have found a way to ditch the rules and get some good info. This is why in the pictures you will see the Chinese version of the car.
Also, logic tells us that the American version of the car will stick to those lines. The 2018 Buick Regal GS comes with sportier spoilers, larger air vents and a modified radiator grille. There are also new side skirts and larger wheels which are backed by some red Brembo brake calipers. At the back the 2018 Buick Regal GS has got some trapezoidal exhaust tips.
According to some rumors, under the hood, the American version will get the V6 engine which will deliver about 310 horsepower. And in case you have forgotten, the Holden Commodore which is built fo Australia comes with a 3.6 liter V6 that deliver 308 horsepower.
In Europe this model will carry the Insignia OPC moniker. More than that, the car will not be available with the V6. It will come with a 2.0 liter petrol unit.
