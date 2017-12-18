2018 BRZ tS US pricing announced
18 December 2017
Along with the new 2018 Subaru WRX STI Type RA, the Japanese brand also launched the 2018 version of the BRZ tS. With the most agile handling ever, this special performance variant, which will be limited to 500 units, is offered at $33,495.
The BRZ tS takes full advantage of its light weight, ultra-low center of gravity and precision handling, adding quicker response to driver input, better control and increased stability.
The upgrade adds STI-tuned front and rear SACHS® dampers and coil springs as well as an STI flexible V-brace in the engine compartment. New draw stiffeners are added to the chassis and sub-frame to improve steering response.
For the first time, BRZ is equipped with 18-inch wheels. The BRZ tS is fitted with lightweight STI wheels that are mounted with 215/40 R 18 Michelin Pilot Sport tires for superior grip and quicker turn-in. A high-performance braking system, using Brembo rotors, 4-piston front calipers and 2-piston rear calipers, enhances stopping power.
The BRZ tS is adorned with the exclusive Cherry Blossom Red accent around the front grille and unique rear bumper cover. The official tS badge in chrome and red is displayed on the front grille and rear hatch. The exterior foldable mirrors, roof-mounted shark fin antenna, BRZ and SUBARU badging all have a black finish. The fog lights have been removed and replaced with unique fog light covers.
Inside, a standard 4.2-in LCD multi-function display positioned next to the tachometer can show vehicle performance data including lateral Gs, accelerator pedal position, braking force, steering angle, oil and coolant temperature, and battery voltage as well as an integrated stop watch for recording lap times.
