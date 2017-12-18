Home » News » Subaru » 2018 BRZ tS US pricing announced

2018 BRZ tS US pricing announced

18 December 2017 11:07:14

Along with the new 2018 Subaru WRX STI Type RA, the Japanese brand also launched the 2018 version of the BRZ tS. With the most agile handling ever, this special performance variant, which will be limited to 500 units, is offered at $33,495.

The BRZ tS takes full advantage of its light weight, ultra-low center of gravity and precision handling, adding quicker response to driver input, better control and increased stability. 

The upgrade adds STI-tuned front and rear SACHS® dampers and coil springs as well as an STI flexible V-brace in the engine compartment. New draw stiffeners are added to the chassis and sub-frame to improve steering response.

For the first time, BRZ is equipped with 18-inch wheels. The BRZ tS is fitted with lightweight STI wheels that are mounted with 215/40 R 18 Michelin Pilot Sport tires for superior grip and quicker turn-in. A high-performance braking system, using Brembo rotors, 4-piston front calipers and 2-piston rear calipers, enhances stopping power.
2018 BRZ tS US pricing announced
2018 BRZ tS US pricing announced Photos

The BRZ tS is adorned with the exclusive Cherry Blossom Red accent around the front grille and unique rear bumper cover. The official tS badge in chrome and red is displayed on the front grille and rear hatch. The exterior foldable mirrors, roof-mounted shark fin antenna, BRZ and SUBARU badging all have a black finish. The fog lights have been removed and replaced with unique fog light covers.

Inside, a standard 4.2-in LCD multi-function display positioned next to the tachometer can show vehicle performance data including lateral Gs, accelerator pedal position, braking force, steering angle, oil and coolant temperature, and battery voltage as well as an integrated stop watch for recording lap times.




Tags: , , ,

Posted in Subaru, New Vehicles

2018 BRZ tS US pricing announced Photos (1 photos)
  • 2018 BRZ tS US pricing announced

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2018 BRZ tS US pricing announced

    2018 BRZ tS US pricing announced

  2. 2018 Subaru WRX STI Type RA launched in US

    2018 Subaru WRX STI Type RA launched in US

  3. New Rolls Royce Phantom to make US debut at NAIAS 2018

    New Rolls Royce Phantom to make US debut at NAIAS 2018

  4.  
  5. 2019 Chevrolet Silverado first official photos

    2019 Chevrolet Silverado first official photos

  6. The next generation Volkswagen Touareg will come in April 2018

    The next generation Volkswagen Touareg will come in April 2018

  7. 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class - teaser video

    2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class - teaser video

Related Specs

  1. 1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STi

    Engine: EJ22 Boxer-4, Power: 205.8 kw / 276 bhp @ 6000 rpmN/A

  2. 2007 Subaru Impreza WRC2007

    Engine: Boxer-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 589 nm / 434.4 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  3. 2000 Subaru Impreza WRX S201 STi

    Engine: Opposed-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 353 nm / 260.4 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  4. 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX STi RB320

    Engine: Boxer-4, Power: 235.6 kw / 316 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 450.13 nm / 332 ft lbs @ 3700 rpm

  5. 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX STi S204

    Engine: EJ20 Boxer-4, Power: 238.6 kw / 320 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 432.51 nm / 319 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm

New Vehicles

2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class - first interior pictures2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class - first interior pictures
Mercedes-Benz has published the first interior pictures with the upcoming 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The new model will be officially unveiled in 2018, ...

Concept Cars

2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...

Custom Cars

McLaren Satin Black Gold created by MSOMcLaren Satin Black Gold created by MSO
McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar ...

Future Cars

Volkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for productionVolkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for production
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...

Market News

Lamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestonesLamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestones
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...

Gadgets

Volvo to provide autonomous cars to UberVolvo to provide autonomous cars to Uber
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...

Various News

Volkswagen Group managed a 11.1 percent grow in NovemberVolkswagen Group managed a 11.1 percent grow in November
The Volkswagen Group handed over 995,900 vehicles to customers in November, an increase of 11.1 percent compared with November, 2016. ...

Motorsports

Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 - official pictures and detailsVolkswagen Polo GTI R5 - official pictures and details
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the 2018 Polo GTI R5. The new model is designed to compete in the WRC2 and national and regional rally championships. ...

Videos

BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promoBMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
Copyright CarSession.com