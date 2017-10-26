2018 BMW X2 is here - official pictures and details
26 October 2017 08:31:33
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new 2018 BMW X2. As you can already guess, the car was made to empty the field between the X1 and the X3 event thought the new 2018 BMW X2 is shorter than the X1 by just three inches.
The new BMW X2 comes with shorter overhangs and lower stance but it features a more muscular look compared to the X1. The new 2018 BMW X2 also comes with special LED headlights and taillights, unique side skirts and a special roof spoiler.
Inside the cabin of the 2018 BMW X2 we will see a familiar place. Room for five passengers, fold-down rear seats and 50.1 cubic feet of trunk space. The infotainment system works on the same free-standing screen. A 6.5 inch or 8.8 inch touch screen are available. BMW also offers mobile WifI and Apple CarPlay.
Under the hood, the 2018 BMW X2 will come the 2.0 liter diesel unit rated at 190 HP and 400 Nm or 231 HP and 450 Nm of toruqe. The power is sent to the wheels via an eight speed automatic transmission and thanks to an all-wheel drive system. There will be a 2.0 liter 192 petrol unit matted to a double-clutch seven speed transmission.
The third generation Infiniti QX80 will be officially unveiled during the Dubari Motor Show, the event which will kick off on November 17. According to ...
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
Ever imagined a car being transformed in a mobile kitchen. We said car, not van, so the challenge is very difficult. Not so difficult for Chef and TV ...
Since it introduced the Chevrolet Volt, its first electric vehicle, GM entered a path that was supposed to lead to a complete electrification of the range. ...
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Nissan is one of the manufacturers who invested heavily in Autonomous driving and now is ready to benefit from this. Nissan's ProPILOT Assist technology, ...
Toyota is announcing a difficult period for its US Siena owners. The Japanese based manufacturer will conduct a safety recall of certain 2005 – 2007, ...
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...