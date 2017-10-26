2018 BMW X2 is here - official pictures and details

BMW has officially unveiled the all-new 2018 BMW X2. As you can already guess, the car was made to empty the field between the X1 and the X3 event thought the new 2018 BMW X2 is shorter than the X1 by just three inches.





The new BMW X2 comes with shorter overhangs and lower stance but it features a more muscular look compared to the X1. The new 2018 BMW X2 also comes with special LED headlights and taillights, unique side skirts and a special roof spoiler.





Inside the cabin of the 2018 BMW X2 we will see a familiar place. Room for five passengers, fold-down rear seats and 50.1 cubic feet of trunk space. The infotainment system works on the same free-standing screen. A 6.5 inch or 8.8 inch touch screen are available. BMW also offers mobile WifI and Apple CarPlay.





Under the hood, the 2018 BMW X2 will come the 2.0 liter diesel unit rated at 190 HP and 400 Nm or 231 HP and 450 Nm of toruqe. The power is sent to the wheels via an eight speed automatic transmission and thanks to an all-wheel drive system. There will be a 2.0 liter 192 petrol unit matted to a double-clutch seven speed transmission.

Source: BMW