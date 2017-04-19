2018 BMW M4 CS has 460 horsepower and 600 Nm

Long time ago, BMW unveiled the M4 GTS. But that hardcore version was developed in a limited run. But today, the German car manufacturer has a solution for all true fans. Its name is BMW M4 CS and comes with the same 3.0 liter six cylinder engine.





This time, the unit deliver 460 horsepower and 600 Nm peak of torque. We are talking about a 10 HP and 50 Nm more than the M4 equipped with Competition Pack. The car can be fitted only with the M DCT transmission. As a result, the run from stand still to 100 km/h is done in 3.9 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 280 km/h.





The new BMW M4 CS is 32 kilograms lighter than the M4 Competition Pack and features a sportier setup for the suspension. According to BMW, the M4 CS run the Nurburgring in 7 minutes and 38 seconds. As a result, the new model is 10 seconds slower than the M4 GTS and 14 seconds faster than the M4 equipped with the DCT transmission.





"The M4 CS also sees BMW M introducing a new nomenclature for its models. Positioned above the standard M models will be the performance-boosted Competition versions. Then come the CS special-edition models, a notch higher still. Positioned on top are the performance-maximising “brand shapers” which display a clear motor sport or club sport character but are also fully road legal", said BMW.





Tags: 2018 bmw m4 cs, bmw m4, bmw m4 cs

Posted in BMW, New Vehicles