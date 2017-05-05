2018 BMW M2 facelift is on the official website
5 May 2017 04:35:43
|Tweet
A series of pictures with the 2018 BMW M2 facelift have emerged on the German company’s Belgian site. As you can expect this was not a mistake it was just a marketing campaign that went wrong :)).
As you can already imagined, the guys from Bimmertoday saved these pictures and now we can have a close look of the upcoming 2018 BMW M2 facelift. Because we are talking about a facelift don't expect to find major visual differences. We see a new full-LED headlights, a revised set of taillights and this is it.
As you can imagine, the new set of lights will be found on the lesser 2-Series Coupe and Convertible models. Inside the cabin, we will see some slightly revised details and the latest generation of the iDrive infotainment system.
Under the hood of the 2018 BMW M2 facelift will be the same turbocharged 3.0 liter straight-six engine rated at 370 horsepower and 465 Nm peak of torque. The cassis will remain unchanged.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2004 BMW H2R ConceptEngine: Direct Injection Hydrogen V12N/AN/A
1973 BMW 2002 tiiEngine: Inline-4, Power: 104.4 kw / 140.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 196.6 nm / 145.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1973 BMW 2002 TurboEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 126.8 kw / 170.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 239.9 nm / 176.9 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
1978 BMW 320 Turbo Group 5Engine: Inline-4, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhpN/A
1936 BMW 328Engine: Inline-6, Power: 59.7 kw / 80.1 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 126.09 nm / 93.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Subaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUV
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Ford Mustang is the most popular sports car in the world in 2016
Ford discovered the recipe of success three years ago, when it launched the current generation Mustang. Back then, some clever guys at Ford decided that ...
Ford discovered the recipe of success three years ago, when it launched the current generation Mustang. Back then, some clever guys at Ford decided that ...
Gadgets
Lexus Lane Valet is one prank you wish to be real
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
New Mazda RT24-P is ready for some action
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...
Videos
Volkswagen T-Roc - Video preview
Every petrol head knows that Volkswagen is working on a new SUV. Named T-Roc, the model will be showcased in May. Until then, the German car manufacturer ...
Every petrol head knows that Volkswagen is working on a new SUV. Named T-Roc, the model will be showcased in May. Until then, the German car manufacturer ...