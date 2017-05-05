2018 BMW M2 facelift is on the official website

A series of pictures with the 2018 BMW M2 facelift have emerged on the German company’s Belgian site. As you can expect this was not a mistake it was just a marketing campaign that went wrong :)).





As you can already imagined, the guys from Bimmertoday saved these pictures and now we can have a close look of the upcoming 2018 BMW M2 facelift. Because we are talking about a facelift don't expect to find major visual differences. We see a new full-LED headlights, a revised set of taillights and this is it.





As you can imagine, the new set of lights will be found on the lesser 2-Series Coupe and Convertible models. Inside the cabin, we will see some slightly revised details and the latest generation of the iDrive infotainment system.





Under the hood of the 2018 BMW M2 facelift will be the same turbocharged 3.0 liter straight-six engine rated at 370 horsepower and 465 Nm peak of torque. The cassis will remain unchanged.





Tags: 2018 bmw m2, bmw m2, bmw m2 facelift

Posted in BMW, New Vehicles

Source: Bimmertoday