2018 Audi SQ5 has a new V6 TFSI engine
9 January 2017 14:29:50
|Tweet
Audi has officially unveiled the 2018 Audi SQ5 during the Detroit Motor Show. On the design side, the German model doesn't come with bigger modifications compared to the regular model. We see more aggressive spoilers, new air diffuser and modified wheels.
Under the hood of the 2018 Audi SQ5 is a modified V6 3.0 liter TFSI engine that deliver 354 horsepower and 510 Nm peak of torque. The unit is matted to an eight speed automatic transmission and a quattro all-wheel drive system.
As a result, the not to 100 km/h is done in 5,4 seconds while the top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h. Compared to the old version, the new 2018 Audi SQ5 features a sport adaptive air suspension that can lower the ride height by 30 millimeters compared to standard suspension. This technological feature will be available only on the optional S sport package.
Inside the cabin, the 2018 Audi SQ5 has the Virtual Cockpit, the MMI infotainment system and a Bang & Olufsen audio system. Audi will also offer the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2008 Audi RS6 AvantEngine: 90 Degree V10, Power: 426.5 kw / 572 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 650 nm / 479.4 ft lbs @ 1500-6250 rpm
2008 Audi R8 V12 TDI ConceptEngine: V12 TDI, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhp, Torque: 1000 nm / 737.6 ft lbs
2004 Audi RS6 Avant PlusEngine: V8, Power: 357.9 kw / 480 bhp @ 5700-6400 rpm, Torque: 560 nm / 413.0 ft lbs @ 1950-6000 rpm
2007 Audi TT 3.2 S-LineEngine: V6, Power: 186.4 kw / 250 bhp @ 6300 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2500-3000 rpm
2007 Audi S5Engine: V8, Power: 263.98 kw / 354 bhp @ 3500 rpm, Torque: 440.64 nm / 325 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Hyundai RN30 Concept is a real mean machine
Along with the new generation Hyundai i30, the Korean manufacturer also unveiled a sporty and high performance N concept, that is called RN30 and it will ...
Along with the new generation Hyundai i30, the Korean manufacturer also unveiled a sporty and high performance N concept, that is called RN30 and it will ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite Dieselgate
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Gadgets
Fiat-Chrysler cars to have Android powered Uconnect systems
Having a fully connected car has become more important than having a powerful car. Fiat-Chrysler Group understood this and asked Google to develop its ...
Having a fully connected car has become more important than having a powerful car. Fiat-Chrysler Group understood this and asked Google to develop its ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Porsche 911 RSR official photos and details
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...
Videos
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...