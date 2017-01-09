2018 Audi SQ5 has a new V6 TFSI engine

Audi has officially unveiled the 2018 Audi SQ5 during the Detroit Motor Show. On the design side, the German model doesn't come with bigger modifications compared to the regular model. We see more aggressive spoilers, new air diffuser and modified wheels.





Under the hood of the 2018 Audi SQ5 is a modified V6 3.0 liter TFSI engine that deliver 354 horsepower and 510 Nm peak of torque. The unit is matted to an eight speed automatic transmission and a quattro all-wheel drive system.





As a result, the not to 100 km/h is done in 5,4 seconds while the top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h. Compared to the old version, the new 2018 Audi SQ5 features a sport adaptive air suspension that can lower the ride height by 30 millimeters compared to standard suspension. This technological feature will be available only on the optional S sport package.





Inside the cabin, the 2018 Audi SQ5 has the Virtual Cockpit, the MMI infotainment system and a Bang & Olufsen audio system. Audi will also offer the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.





Source: Audi