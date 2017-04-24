2018 Audi A8 will feature Level 3 autonomous driving technology
24 April 2017 14:25:38
During the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, Audi will unveil the new generation A8. And now, a series of info are emerging. According to the German car manufacturer, the new generation Audi A8 will meet the requirements for Level 3 autonomous driving.
But don't get crazy. Because, in order for this to happen, regulations will have to changed. If not, the car will not be able to show you all of its self-driving technologies.
The Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) says Level 3 refers to “conditional automation” and it means a car that meets these requirements can execute steering, acceleration, and deceleration on its own. Pretty cool. But a lot of onboard computers, cameras and sensors have to work together to enable this technology and to perform the “entire dynamic driving task".
“Operational (steering, braking, accelerating, monitoring the vehicle and roadway) and tactical (responding to events, determining when to change lanes, turn, use signals, etc.) aspects of the driving task, but not the strategic (determining destinations and waypoints) aspect of the driving task”, says SAE.
According to Audi, the system called Traffic Jam Pilot will be functional in certain conditions. The speed has to be up to 56 km/h and the driver will get "the option to turn over steering, throttle, and braking functionality to the vehicle”.
