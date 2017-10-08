2018 Audi A8 review. The new German model is the most tech savvy car
8 October 2017 12:51:29
|Tweet
Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we knew that the 2018 Audi A8 will be a feast for the tech lovers and now we have the confirmation.
The new Audi A8 comes with a full HD digital instrument panel that has a 10.5 inch display. At the center there is the MMI system that delivers a great display and unique features. Also, the climate control is digital. On the technology side, the 2018 Audi A8 will come with Traffic Jam Pilot that will be able to accelerate, brake and steer in certain circustances at speeds up t 60 km/h.
And this is why the new A8 has something of its own. If you don't belive us, just take a look at the video review.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2018 Audi A8 review. The new German model is the most tech savvy car
2018 Range Rover Sport facelift is here and it has a PHEV version
2018 Acura ILX receives A-Sport package
-
Nissan and Amazon Alexa will allow you to talk to your car
Mitsubishi e-Evolution Concept to be unveiled in Tokyo Motor Show
Land Rover Discovery transformed in a mobile kitchen for Jamie Oliver
Related Specs
2008 Audi R8 V12 TDI ConceptEngine: V12 TDI, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhp, Torque: 1000 nm / 737.6 ft lbs
2007 Audi TT 3.2 S-LineEngine: V6, Power: 186.4 kw / 250 bhp @ 6300 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2500-3000 rpm
1996 Audi S8Engine: V8, Power: 250 kw / 335.3 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 410 nm / 302.4 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
2007 Audi R8Engine: V8 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 313.2 kw / 420 bhp @ 7800 rpm, Torque: 430 nm / 317.2 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
2006 Audi S8Engine: Modified Lamborghini V10, Power: 335.6 kw / 450 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 540 nm / 398.3 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
New Vehicles
Audi Q2 2.0 TFSI now available in UK
Audi will try to address to a broader range of clients in UK by launching new engines for the Q2, its smallest SUV at the moment. It is the new 2.0 TFSI ...
Audi will try to address to a broader range of clients in UK by launching new engines for the Q2, its smallest SUV at the moment. It is the new 2.0 TFSI ...
Concept Cars
Aston Martin Project Neptune is a submersible vehicle
We saw many design exercises from Aston Martin, but never a submersible vehicle. Until now. Together with Triton Submarines, the manufacturer of state–of-the-art ...
We saw many design exercises from Aston Martin, but never a submersible vehicle. Until now. Together with Triton Submarines, the manufacturer of state–of-the-art ...
Custom Cars
Volkswagen Golf R receive Performance Pack
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...
Future Cars
Lamborghini to launch Urus SUV in December
During this year Frankfurt Motor Show, Lamborghini brought us the all new Aventador S Roadster, the fastest roadster with a centrally mounted V12 engine. ...
During this year Frankfurt Motor Show, Lamborghini brought us the all new Aventador S Roadster, the fastest roadster with a centrally mounted V12 engine. ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
Gadgets
Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Various News
Mercedes-Benz EQ SUV will be built in Alabama
Mercedes-Benz has made a great announce: the German car manufacturer will expand and restructure the 20-year-old factory in Vance, Alabama, and prepare ...
Mercedes-Benz has made a great announce: the German car manufacturer will expand and restructure the 20-year-old factory in Vance, Alabama, and prepare ...
Motorsports
Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy competition announced
We've just seen the new I-Pace electric SUV in Frankfurt, and Jaguar is already announcing its own competition dedicated to electric vehicles. ...
We've just seen the new I-Pace electric SUV in Frankfurt, and Jaguar is already announcing its own competition dedicated to electric vehicles. ...
Videos
Ken Block tackles Pikes Peak with 1.400 HP old Mustang
Ken Block is back and this time with its Hoonicorn Ford Mustang. The car was updated and now uses a two turbochargers and a V8 6.7 liter engine that deliver ...
Ken Block is back and this time with its Hoonicorn Ford Mustang. The car was updated and now uses a two turbochargers and a V8 6.7 liter engine that deliver ...