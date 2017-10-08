2018 Audi A8 review. The new German model is the most tech savvy car

Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we knew that the 2018 Audi A8 will be a feast for the tech lovers and now we have the confirmation.





The new Audi A8 comes with a full HD digital instrument panel that has a 10.5 inch display. At the center there is the MMI system that delivers a great display and unique features. Also, the climate control is digital. On the technology side, the 2018 Audi A8 will come with Traffic Jam Pilot that will be able to accelerate, brake and steer in certain circustances at speeds up t 60 km/h.





And this is why the new A8 has something of its own. If you don't belive us, just take a look at the video review.

Tags: 2018 audi a8 review, audi, audi a8, audi a8 video review

Posted in Audi, Videos