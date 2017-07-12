2018 Audi A8 - Official pictures and details

Audi has officially unveiled the all-new 2018 Audi A8 model. The new flagship sedan was revealed during Audi Summit event in Barcelona. The new model comes with a new design language, an innovative touchscreen operating concept and a systematically electrified drive.





On the design side we see the new Singleframe grille, some tweaks at the front and rear fascias, HD Matrix LED headlamps and OLED taillights. The new 2018 Audi A8 has 5.17 meters long which is more than the current version.





Inside the cabin, Audi A8 features a full HD digital instrument panel that has a 10.5 inch display. At the center there is the MMI system that delivers a great display and unique features. Also, the climate control is digital. On the technology side, the 2018 Audi A8 will come with Traffic Jam Pilot that will be able to accelerate, brake and steer in certain circustances at speeds up t 60 km/h.





Under the hood, the new 2018 Audi A8 will be offered with a 3.0 TDI and a 3.0 TFSI. The first one delivers 286 horsepower while the petrol mill is delivering 340 horsepower. Later this year, Audi will introduce a V8 4.0 liter diesel and petrol units. The diesel one will get 435 horsepower while the petrol unit will come with 460 horsepower. The range topping model will come with a W12 6.0 liter unit.

Source: Audi