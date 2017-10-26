2018 Aston Martin Vantage V8 - first teaser picture

If you are an Aston Martin fan you will have to wait a few more weeks to see the brand new 2018 Aston Martin Vantage V8. In order to set fire to our thoughts, Aston Martin has published a first teaser picture with the upcominig model.





The car is covered by a semi-transparent sheet but according to some spy-pictures we can tell you that the new Aston Martin Vantage V8 will get some design cues seen on the James Bond's DB10.





On the front we will see some DB11-inspired headlights and sleeker LEDs. As you already know, under the hood of the Vantage will be a 4.0 liter biturbo V8 engine developed by Mercedes-AMG.





According to some rumors, the unit will deliver about 460 horsepower. Thanks to a ZF eight speed automatic transmission, the new Aston Martin Vantage will do the not to 100 km/h run in just 4 seconds.

