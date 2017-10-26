Home » News » Aston Martin » 2018 Aston Martin Vantage V8 - first teaser picture
2018 Aston Martin Vantage V8 - first teaser picture
26 October 2017 08:22:23
If you are an Aston Martin fan you will have to wait a few more weeks to see the brand new 2018 Aston Martin Vantage V8. In order to set fire to our thoughts, Aston Martin has published a first teaser picture with the upcominig model.
The car is covered by a semi-transparent sheet but according to some spy-pictures we can tell you that the new Aston Martin Vantage V8 will get some design cues seen on the James Bond's DB10.
On the front we will see some DB11-inspired headlights and sleeker LEDs. As you already know, under the hood of the Vantage will be a 4.0 liter biturbo V8 engine developed by Mercedes-AMG.
According to some rumors, the unit will deliver about 460 horsepower. Thanks to a ZF eight speed automatic transmission, the new Aston Martin Vantage will do the not to 100 km/h run in just 4 seconds.
The third generation Infiniti QX80 will be officially unveiled during the Dubari Motor Show, the event which will kick off on November 17. According to ...
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
Ever imagined a car being transformed in a mobile kitchen. We said car, not van, so the challenge is very difficult. Not so difficult for Chef and TV ...
Since it introduced the Chevrolet Volt, its first electric vehicle, GM entered a path that was supposed to lead to a complete electrification of the range. ...
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Nissan is one of the manufacturers who invested heavily in Autonomous driving and now is ready to benefit from this. Nissan's ProPILOT Assist technology, ...
Toyota is announcing a difficult period for its US Siena owners. The Japanese based manufacturer will conduct a safety recall of certain 2005 – 2007, ...
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...
