Home » News » Aston Martin » 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante - Official pictures and details
2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante - Official pictures and details
29 January 2017 05:56:53
|Tweet
Aston Martin has officially unveiled the 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante. Under the hood of the new British model is the same 6.0 liter V12 engine but this thime the unit delivers 600 horsepower, in the Europe, and 580 horsepower, for the rest of the world.
The new 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante can run from stand still to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 323 km/h. The engine resources are sent to the ground via a more refined eight-speed Touchtronic II Transmission. There are also new exhaust tips and a revised inlet manifold.
The new 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante is made out of auminum and carbon fiber and has a curb weight of 1.739 kilograms which is distributed in 51% front and 49% rear. For a better stability, the 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante comes with a carbon fiber front splitter and a rear diffuser. In standard you will also get some special 10 spoke 20 inch gloss black alloy wheels.
Just like the coupe, the 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante has a price that starts at 312,950 USD and it will be available at the beginning of the second quarter of 2017.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante - Official pictures and details
2017 Skoda Kodiaq Sportline is here. I will wait the RS
Ford Mustang - Only 2 EuroNCAP stars
-
2017 Skoda Kodiaq Scout - Official pictures and details
2017 Ford Mustang Convertible updated
Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic launched in US
Related Specs
2000 Aston Martin V12 VanquishEngine: Aluminum Alloy, V12, Power: 335.6 kw / 450.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 556 nm / 410.1 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2004 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish Zagato RoadsterEngine: Aluminum Alloy, V12, Power: 335.6 kw / 450.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 555 nm / 409.3 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2004 Aston Martin Vanquish S V12Engine: Aluminum Alloy, V12, Power: 387.8 kw / 520 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 577 nm / 425.6 ft lbs @ 5800 rpm
1950 Aston Martin DB2Engine: Water Cooled, Cast Iron, Inline-6, Power: 93.2 kw / 105 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 169.48 nm / 125.0 ft lbs @ 3100 rpm
1951 Aston Martin DB2 VantageEngine: Water Cooled, Cast Iron, Inline-6, Power: 93.2 kw / 125.0 bhp @ 5000 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept launched in Detroit
Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction ...
Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Porsche sold record numbers in 2017
Volkswagen Group had a fantastic year, with more than 10 million cars sold worldwide. Porsche was part of this succes, even if in a small amount. Porsche ...
Volkswagen Group had a fantastic year, with more than 10 million cars sold worldwide. Porsche was part of this succes, even if in a small amount. Porsche ...
Gadgets
Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Stephane Peterhansel won the 2017 Dakar Rally
After 12 stages in the most challenging rally competition in the world, the Dakar Rally, the French driver Stephane Peterhansel, managed to win. It is ...
After 12 stages in the most challenging rally competition in the world, the Dakar Rally, the French driver Stephane Peterhansel, managed to win. It is ...
Videos
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...