2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante - Official pictures and details

29 January 2017 05:56:53

Aston Martin has officially unveiled the 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante. Under the hood of the new British model is the same 6.0 liter V12 engine but this thime the unit delivers 600 horsepower, in the Europe, and 580 horsepower, for the rest of the world. 

The new 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante can run from stand still to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 323 km/h. The engine resources are sent to the ground via a more refined eight-speed Touchtronic II Transmission. There are also new exhaust tips and a revised inlet manifold. 

The new 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante is made out of auminum and carbon fiber and has a curb weight of 1.739 kilograms which is distributed in 51% front and 49% rear. For a better stability, the 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante comes with a carbon fiber front splitter and a rear diffuser. In standard you will also get some special 10 spoke 20 inch gloss black alloy wheels. 

Just like the coupe, the 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante has a price that starts at 312,950 USD and it will be available at the beginning of the second quarter of 2017. 

Source: Aston Martin

