2018 Alpine A110 is here
28 February 2017 15:02:13
Alpine has officially published the first pictures with the all-new Alpine A110 model. Developed as a rival for Porsche 718 Cayman or Alfa Romeo 4C, the A110 is the first new Alpine in ages.
The exterior of the car is gorgeous. The curvaceous body reflects the “Berlinette” roots, while everything else is developed in modern ways. Unfortunately, Alpine didn’t offered many details but we have heard some rumors.
According to those, the Alpine A110 will have 1.000 kilograms and will be offered with a 300 horsepower engine. Some voices told us the Alpine A110 will come with a 1.8 turbo unit sourced from the 1.6 liter engine found on the Clio RS. Other voices told us that we might see a 2.0 turbo unit which will be shared with the next generation Megane RS. No matter what engine will be under the bonnet, the Alpine A110 will to the not to 100 km/h in just 4,5 seconds.
With all the details we will come on March 7th when the Alpine A110 will finally be showcased in Geneva.
