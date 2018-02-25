Home » News » Alfa Romeo » 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio US pricing
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio US pricing
25 February 2018 14:38:15
|Tweet
The US petrolhead now have a new powerful SUV available on the market. The already popular Alfa Romeo Stelvio can now be ordered with the Quadrifoglio version. The Italians announced a price of $79,995 for the Stelvio Quadrifoglio.
Paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, Stelvio Quadrifoglio launches from 0-60 mph in an estimated 3.9 seconds with a top speed of 176 mph.
In addition to best-in-class horsepower, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio features segment-leading V6 torque (443 lb.-ft.) and the most horsepower per liter in its class
Advanced technology features unique to the Stelvio Quadrifoglio include torque vectoring differential, a four-mode Alfa DNA Pro selector with Race mode and a Quadrifoglio-tuned adaptive suspension.
Includes a Quadrifoglio instrument cluster with 200-mph speedometer and cylinder deactivation system to maximize fuel efficiency.
Ultra-high-performance options for Stelvio Quadrifoglio include: ultra-lightweight carbon fiber shell Sparco racing seats, the lightest in the segment; there is also the ultra-high-performance Brembo carbon-ceramic material (CCM) brake system.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1924 Alfa Romeo P2Engine: Supercharged Inline-8, Power: 114.8 kw / 153.9 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
1910 ALFA 24HPN/A, Power: 17.9 kw / 24 bhpN/A
1975 Alfa Romeo 33-3 TT12Engine: Flat-12 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 372.9 kw / 500.1 bhp @ 11000 rpm, Torque: 336 nm / 247.8 ft lbs @ 9000 rpm
1936 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900AEngine: Inline-8, Power: 164.1 kw / 220.1 bhp @ 5300 rpmN/A
1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Lemans SpecialeEngine: All Alloy Inline-8, Power: 164.1 kw / 220 bhp @ 5800 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
Rolls Royce SUV to be called Cullinan
Everybody is building SUV's. Even Lamborghini recently launched the Urus, the sportiest 4x4 vehicle in the world. That after Bentley launched the Bentayga. ...
Everybody is building SUV's. Even Lamborghini recently launched the Urus, the sportiest 4x4 vehicle in the world. That after Bentley launched the Bentayga. ...
Concept Cars
Kia will debut on Indian market with the SP Concept
Kia understood quickly that in order to increase its sales in the Orient it has to be present in India, one of the markets with the biggest growth in ...
Kia understood quickly that in order to increase its sales in the Orient it has to be present in India, one of the markets with the biggest growth in ...
Custom Cars
McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...
Future Cars
Zenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Market News
Vauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 orders
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...
Gadgets
Renault introduces Android Auto on all-electric Zoe
Renault managed to become one of the most respectable electric car manufacturers since the launch of its Zoe urban car. The French car managed to reach ...
Renault managed to become one of the most respectable electric car manufacturers since the launch of its Zoe urban car. The French car managed to reach ...
Various News
Toyota has three inspirational ads for Super Bowl XLII
This weekend the USA will celebrate the Super Bowl XLII. As we already know, the car manufacturers have come with special commercials designed exclusively ...
This weekend the USA will celebrate the Super Bowl XLII. As we already know, the car manufacturers have come with special commercials designed exclusively ...
Motorsports
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions after defeating Petter Solberg, the former WRC champion. This year, Race of Champions was held at the King ...
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions after defeating Petter Solberg, the former WRC champion. This year, Race of Champions was held at the King ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...