2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio US pricing

The US petrolhead now have a new powerful SUV available on the market. The already popular Alfa Romeo Stelvio can now be ordered with the Quadrifoglio version. The Italians announced a price of $79,995 for the Stelvio Quadrifoglio.





Paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, Stelvio Quadrifoglio launches from 0-60 mph in an estimated 3.9 seconds with a top speed of 176 mph.





In addition to best-in-class horsepower, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio features segment-leading V6 torque (443 lb.-ft.) and the most horsepower per liter in its class





Advanced technology features unique to the Stelvio Quadrifoglio include torque vectoring differential, a four-mode Alfa DNA Pro selector with Race mode and a Quadrifoglio-tuned adaptive suspension.





Includes a Quadrifoglio instrument cluster with 200-mph speedometer and cylinder deactivation system to maximize fuel efficiency.





Ultra-high-performance options for Stelvio Quadrifoglio include: ultra-lightweight carbon fiber shell Sparco racing seats, the lightest in the segment; there is also the ultra-high-performance Brembo carbon-ceramic material (CCM) brake system.









