2018 Acura RLX officially revealed

Acura is ready to turn heads with the redesigned RLX, scheduled to be unveiled in front of the public during Monterey Automotive Week.





The 2018 Acura RLX is complimented by three new exterior colors including two premium paint offerings – Brilliant Red Metallic and Majestic Black Pearl. Inside, the 2018 Acura RLX receives upgraded materials and touchpoints including a completely redesigned seat featuring high-contrast piping and stitching, as well as a new Espresso interior option.





The 2018 Acura RLX is equipped with the Sport Hybrid Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive (Sport Hybrid SH-AWD) technology, shared with the NSX supercars.





The 377 total system horsepowersup RLX Sport Hybrid integrates a direct-injected V6 with three electric motors and Super Handling All-Wheel Drive. Based on developments from the NSX, the RLX Sport Hybrid powertrain and dynamic handling has been further optimized.





The 310-horsepower RLX with Precision All-Wheel Steer is now mated to a new 10-speed Automatic Transmission (10AT).





Standard features on the 2018 RLX Sport Hybrid include premium Krell Audio System, Surround View Camera, parking sensors, LED fog lights, remote engine start, ventilated and heated front seats, heated rear seats and steering wheel and more.





The 2018 RLX features the AcuraWatch suite of technologies, as standard equipment, and has been enhanced with the addition of Traffic Jam Assist, a first for Acura. Working in conjunction with Adaptive Cruise Control with Low Speed Follow, Traffic Jam Assist helps reduce driver stress in highly congested traffic situations by helping keep the vehicle in its lane and a set interval behind a car detected ahead.





The new 2018 Acura RLX will go on sale in November.









