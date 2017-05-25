2018 Acura RDX US pricing announced
25 May 2017 12:22:35
Acura is expanding its US range with the introduction of the RDX crossover, already available to order with prices starting at $35,800. The RDX offers room for five adults and a long list of features including available AcuraWatch safety and driver-assistive technologies and a powerful V6 engine as standard equipment.
The 2018 Acura RDX is powered by a 3.5-liter i-VTEC V6 engine with Variable Cylinder Management (VCM) producing peak output of 279 horsepower and 252 lb.-ft. of torque. EPA fuel economy ratings are 20/28/233 mpg for front-drive models, and 19/27/223 mpg when equipped with all-wheel drive.
The AcuraWatch suite of technologies is available as a standalone option on the base model and with the Technology Package, and is standard equipment with the Advance Package. Acura recently surpassed the 100,000-unit mark in U.S. sales of vehicles that include AcuraWatch, with RDX representing approximately 30 percent of those sales.
The RDX AcuraWatch suite includes: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS).
