2018 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid US pricing announced

After a long wait, Acura is finally bringing the new 2018 MDX Sport Hybrid in US showrooms, offering its clients the chance of driving a car with lower fuel consumption and good performances.





The 2018 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid began arriving at Acura dealerships, boasting an upgraded user interface and additional in-vehicle technology plus two new exterior colors, Basque Red Pearl II and San Marino Red. Pricing begins $52,100 (excluding $995 destination and handling).





Distinguishing the Sport Hybrid from the rest of the MDX lineup is the brand's signature three-motor Sport Hybrid Super Handling-All Wheel Drive™ system, which it shares with the 2018 NSX supercar and RLX Sport Hybrid.





Acura's Precision Crafted Performance DNA feature its 3.0-liter, i-VTEC V6 engine and three-motor Sport Hybrid Super Handling-All Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system. With 321-peak horsepower and 289 lb.-ft. total peak torque on tap, the MDX Sport Hybrid is Acura's most powerful production SUV ever built.





Two model grades are offered: MDX Sport Hybrid with Technology Package and the MDX Sport Hybrid with Advance Package. Both grades feature unique interior trim, stainless steel sport pedals and wood interior accents. Technology Package models include seating for seven, while the range-topping Advance Package features a 6-passenger interior with second-row captain's chairs and a large second-row center console in place of a three-person bench seat.





Every MDX Sport Hybrid is equipped with the AcuraWatch™ suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies. The contents of which include: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low Speed Follow, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keeping Assist (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW).













