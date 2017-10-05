2018 Acura ILX receives A-Sport package
5 October 2017 10:43:41
To make the new 2018 ILX more attractive, Acura decided to launch a special edition which includes 18-inch wheels, side sills and a rear spoiler from the A-Spec package. The new model is called A-Spec Sport Appearance Trim and features sporty side sill garnishes, a decklid spoiler, front fog lights, 18-inch 10-spoke machined alloy wheels, and exterior A-Spec badging in three locations: left and right front fenders and trunk lid.
Inside, A-Spec trims enhance the cabin appeal with an exclusive Premium Black interior color scheme including a black headliner, perforated black Lux Suede seat inserts, red instrument illumination, exclusive gray interior stitching and aluminum brake and throttle pedals.
ILX Premium grades include leather seating surfaces, Blind Spot Information and Cross Traffic Monitor, HD Radio and Aha, driver's two-position memory seat, front passenger 4-way power seat, 8-inch upper display, 7-inch On-Demand Multi-Use Display touch screen, HomeLink and more.
Tech Plus grades add AcuraWatch as standard equipment, as well as a color TFT multi-information display, AcuraLink, Acura Navigation System with Voice Recognition and AcuraLink Real-Time Traffic with Traffic Rerouting.
The 2018 ILX starts with a retail price of $28,100, with the new Special Edition coming in at $28,900.
Audi Q2 2.0 TFSI now available in UK
Audi will try to address to a broader range of clients in UK by launching new engines for the Q2, its smallest SUV at the moment. It is the new 2.0 TFSI ...
BMW i Vision Dynamics concept unveiled
Even if it had already announced a long list of premieres for this year Frankfurt Motor Show, BMW surprised everybody with a concept that appeared from ...
Volkswagen Golf R receive Performance Pack
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...
Lamborghini to launch Urus SUV in December
During this year Frankfurt Motor Show, Lamborghini brought us the all new Aventador S Roadster, the fastest roadster with a centrally mounted V12 engine. ...
Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Mercedes-Benz EQ SUV will be built in Alabama
Mercedes-Benz has made a great announce: the German car manufacturer will expand and restructure the 20-year-old factory in Vance, Alabama, and prepare ...
Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy competition announced
We've just seen the new I-Pace electric SUV in Frankfurt, and Jaguar is already announcing its own competition dedicated to electric vehicles. ...
Ken Block tackles Pikes Peak with 1.400 HP old Mustang
Ken Block is back and this time with its Hoonicorn Ford Mustang. The car was updated and now uses a two turbochargers and a V8 6.7 liter engine that deliver ...
