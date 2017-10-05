2018 Acura ILX receives A-Sport package

To make the new 2018 ILX more attractive, Acura decided to launch a special edition which includes 18-inch wheels, side sills and a rear spoiler from the A-Spec package. The new model is called A-Spec Sport Appearance Trim and features sporty side sill garnishes, a decklid spoiler, front fog lights, 18-inch 10-spoke machined alloy wheels, and exterior A-Spec badging in three locations: left and right front fenders and trunk lid.





Inside, A-Spec trims enhance the cabin appeal with an exclusive Premium Black interior color scheme including a black headliner, perforated black Lux Suede seat inserts, red instrument illumination, exclusive gray interior stitching and aluminum brake and throttle pedals.





ILX Premium grades include leather seating surfaces, Blind Spot Information and Cross Traffic Monitor, HD Radio and Aha, driver's two-position memory seat, front passenger 4-way power seat, 8-inch upper display, 7-inch On-Demand Multi-Use Display touch screen, HomeLink and more.





Tech Plus grades add AcuraWatch as standard equipment, as well as a color TFT multi-information display, AcuraLink, Acura Navigation System with Voice Recognition and AcuraLink Real-Time Traffic with Traffic Rerouting.





The 2018 ILX starts with a retail price of $28,100, with the new Special Edition coming in at $28,900.













Tags: acura, acura ilx, 2018 acura ilx, acura ilx a-spec package

Posted in Acura, New Vehicles