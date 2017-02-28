Home » News » Volvo » 2017 Volvo XC60 safety systems detailed

2017 Volvo XC60 safety systems detailed

28 February 2017 19:23:08

The new generation Volvo XC60 will make its global debut during this March Geneva Motor Show. Until we will see the car in its full glory, Volvo details the innovative safety systems we will see on its future crossover.

The new safety features are designed to provide the driver with automatic steering assistance or support – when required – to help avoid potential collisions. Volvo believes that these new features will make the new XC60 one of the safest cars on the road.

City Safety has been updated in the XC60 to include steering support, which engages when automatic braking alone would not help avoid a potential collision. In such circumstances, the car will provide steering assistance to avoid the obstacle ahead. City Safety helps to avoid collisions with vehicles, pedestrians and large animals. Steering support is active between 50-100 km/h.

Volvo Cars has also added a system called Oncoming Lane Mitigation, which helps drivers to avoid collisions with vehicles in an oncoming lane. The system works by alerting a driver who has unwittingly wandered out of a lane by providing automatic steering assistance, guiding them back into their own lane and out of the path of any oncoming vehicle. This system is active between 60-140 km/h.
Volvo Cars’ optional Blind Spot Information System, which alerts drivers to the presence of vehicles in their blind spot, has also received an update to include steer assist functionality that helps to avoid potential collisions with vehicles in a blind spot by steering the car back into its own lane and away from danger.

The XC60 will deliver a host of high-end safety systems, just like its larger 90 series siblings, including Large Animal Detection, Run-off Road Mitigation and the semi-autonomous driver support and convenience system, Pilot Assist, as an option.



