2017 Volvo XC60 enters production in Sweden

Volvo unveiled the all new generation XC60 during this year Geneva Motor Show in March. Only two months after, the Swedish manufacturer announces the SUV production started at the company’s Torslanda plant in Sweden. The first customer-bound car, a T5 Inscription AWD in Crystal White, rolled of the production line just before lunch time.





The new car replaces Volvo’s successful original XC60, which in the nine years since its launch became the bestselling premium mid-sized SUV in Europe with nearly a million units sold globally. The XC60 today represents around 30 per cent of Volvo’s total global sales.





The XC60 is the fourth model based on Volvo’s in-house developed SPA vehicle architecture, following the introduction of the top-of-the-line 90 series in recent years.





The new XC60, as you would expect, is one of the safest cars ever made. Steer Assist has been added to the City Safety system. A new safety system called Oncoming Lane Mitigation uses steer assist to help mitigate head-on collisions, while Volvo’s Blind Spot Indication System (BLIS) now uses Steer Assist functionality to reduce the risk of lane-changing collisions.





Pilot Assist, Volvo’s advanced semi-autonomous driver assistance system, which takes care of steering, acceleration and braking on well-marked roads up to 130 km/h, is available in the new XC60 as an option.





The new XC60 offers Volvo’s award-winning T8 Twin Engine petrol plug-in hybrid at the top of the powertrain range, delivering 407 hp and acceleration from 0-100 Km in just 5.3 seconds.





Volvo Cars’ driver infotainment and connected services offer, Sensus, and the Volvo On Call app both receive a graphical update with improved usability. As in the 90 Series cars, smartphone integration with CarPlay and Android Auto is also available.









