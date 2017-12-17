2017 Volkswagen sales reach record numbers

Is December and we are looking back at who the year was for Volkswagen, the brand who was involved in the Dieselgate scandal no more than three years ago.





The Volkswagen brand delivered more vehicles worldwide in November than ever before in a single month. The new record in November amounted to 594,300 units. In total, 5.64 million vehicles were delivered to customers worldwide from January to November. Volkswagen brand deliveries were therefore 4.0 percent up on the comparable period in 2016.





At 142,100 new vehicles, deliveries in Europe were 5 percent higher than the previous The Volkswagen brand reported strong growth in Italy (+6.6 percent) and the UK (+7.0 percent), France (+10.2 percent ) and Austria (+20.3 percent). The main growth driver was high demand for the Golf and Tiguan along with the market launch of the new Polo.





At 47,800 vehicles, deliveries in Germany were well up on the previous year (+8 percent). In Western Europe, too, deliveries were 3.3 percent higher than in the same month last year.





At 50,700, deliveries in North America were slightly lower than the same month last In the USA, there was a slight decrease of 500 units. Canada reported a rise of 31.8 percent in November to 6,000 vehicles. This trend was driven by the Golf Alltrack and the Atlas as well as the Tiguan which was launched in August.





The Volkswagen brand continued its growth course in China in 331,100 vehicles were handed over to customers in this, the largest market, corresponding to a noteworthy increase of 16.2 percent. This led to another record-breaking month for Volkswagen brand deliveries in China.













