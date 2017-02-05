Home » News » Volkswagen » 2017 Volkswagen Golf UK pricing announced
2017 Volkswagen Golf UK pricing announced
5 February 2017 18:12:10
Unveiled at the end of last year, the refreshed Volkswagen Golf is now available on the UK market at an average price lower by £650 compared to the previous model. The starting price remains the same at £17,625 (RRP OTR) for the entry-level updated Golf S 1.0 TSI 85 hp three-door.
The UK line-up retains a familiar feel, beginning in the hatchback range with S and rising through SE, SE Nav, GT, R-Line, GTE, GTE Advance, e-Golf, GTD and GTD BlueLine to GTI, GTI Performance and, ultimately, R.
The estate family offers choices too, with S, SE, SE Nav, GT and GTD and GTD BlueLine models being joined by Alltrack and R.
The forthcoming car also employs technologies that will significantly improve safety. Depending on model, these include: City Emergency Braking with new pedestrian monitoring (Front Assist); a new Traffic Jam Assist that offers semi-automated driving at speeds of up to 37 mph (60 km/h); and Emergency Assist which is also new to this segment.
The new Golf sees the debut of the turbocharged petrol 1.5 TSI Evo powerplant – a new four-cylinder engine that generates 150 hp and features Active Cylinder Management (ACT). This is accompanied by a BlueMotion version producing 130 hp and featuring a complete engine shut-down function (as in the hybrid Golf GTE).
A new 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch gearbox) also helps to deliver CO2 figures that have in some cases been improved by up to 10 g/km. All Golfs also feature BlueMotion Technologies such as a stop-start system and regenerative braking.
Design modifications include new bumpers front and rear, new halogen headlights with LED daytime running lights or full LED headlights instead of xenon headlights, new front wings and, as mentioned, new full LED rear lights as standard for all Golf versions.
New wheel designs and body colours round out the exterior update, while new trim panels and materials also upgrade the interior of the Golf.
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Volkswagen Group had a fantastic year, with more than 10 million cars sold worldwide. Porsche was part of this succes, even if in a small amount. Porsche ...
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
After 12 stages in the most challenging rally competition in the world, the Dakar Rally, the French driver Stephane Peterhansel, managed to win. It is ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
