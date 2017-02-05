2017 Volkswagen Golf UK pricing announced

Unveiled at the end of last year, the refreshed Volkswagen Golf is now available on the UK market at an average price lower by £650 compared to the previous model. The starting price remains the same at £17,625 (RRP OTR) for the entry-level updated Golf S 1.0 TSI 85 hp three-door.





The UK line-up retains a familiar feel, beginning in the hatchback range with S and rising through SE, SE Nav, GT, R-Line, GTE, GTE Advance, e-Golf, GTD and GTD BlueLine to GTI, GTI Performance and, ultimately, R.





The estate family offers choices too, with S, SE, SE Nav, GT and GTD and GTD BlueLine models being joined by Alltrack and R.





The forthcoming car also employs technologies that will significantly improve safety. Depending on model, these include: City Emergency Braking with new pedestrian monitoring (Front Assist); a new Traffic Jam Assist that offers semi-automated driving at speeds of up to 37 mph (60 km/h); and Emergency Assist which is also new to this segment.





The new Golf sees the debut of the turbocharged petrol 1.5 TSI Evo powerplant – a new four-cylinder engine that generates 150 hp and features Active Cylinder Management (ACT). This is accompanied by a BlueMotion version producing 130 hp and featuring a complete engine shut-down function (as in the hybrid Golf GTE).





A new 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch gearbox) also helps to deliver CO2 figures that have in some cases been improved by up to 10 g/km. All Golfs also feature BlueMotion Technologies such as a stop-start system and regenerative braking.





Design modifications include new bumpers front and rear, new halogen headlights with LED daytime running lights or full LED headlights instead of xenon headlights, new front wings and, as mentioned, new full LED rear lights as standard for all Golf versions.





New wheel designs and body colours round out the exterior update, while new trim panels and materials also upgrade the interior of the Golf.













Tags: volkswagen, volkswagen golf, 2017 volkswagen golf uk pricing, uk prices, new golf, new golf prices

Posted in Volkswagen, New Vehicles