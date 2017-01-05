2017 Volkswagen Golf receives R-Line package

If you want a sportier Golf but you can not afford to go all the way with a Golf R version, Volkswagen has something for you. It is called R-Line and its a package with sporty accessories.





Along with an exterior package, which consists of distinctive front and rear body modifications, there is also an extensive R-Line package. It contains features of the exterior package, alloy wheels and, in addition, new interior accents.





Watched from outside, the R-Line exterior package includes R-Line front bumper with air intake screens in high-gloss black and unique honeycomb structure, C signature in high-gloss black, rear bumper with R-Line specific diffuser and trapezoidal chrome trims, sill extensions in high-gloss black, package-specific rear spoiler with aero flaps R-Line badges on radiator grille and side panels.





Inside, the R-Line package comes with R-Line sport seats in "Carbon Flag/San Remo" design, or optionally upholstered in "Vienna" leather (perforated) in Black-Crystal Grey, multifunction sport steering wheel, leather-wrapped with contrasting stitching, and R-Line badge, Decorative "Dark Diamond Flag" inlays, gear shift boot and floor mats feature contrasting stitching, stainless steel door sill panels, pedal caps and foot rest, black rooflining, R-Line logo on display start screen, wheels (selection of 17 or 18-inch "Sebring" alloy wheels, 17-inch "Singapore" alloy wheels, 18-inch "Marseille" alloy wheels).





Equipment packages are available now for both models. Customers who require only the sporty look for the bodywork will want to select the exterior package from a price of €1,105 (Highline) or €1,295 (Comfortline). The equipment package for interior and exterior costs €1,800 (Highline) or €2,295 (Comfortline).





