Home » News » Volkswagen » 2017 Volkswagen Golf receives R-Line package
2017 Volkswagen Golf receives R-Line package
5 January 2017 17:52:12
|Tweet
If you want a sportier Golf but you can not afford to go all the way with a Golf R version, Volkswagen has something for you. It is called R-Line and its a package with sporty accessories.
Along with an exterior package, which consists of distinctive front and rear body modifications, there is also an extensive R-Line package. It contains features of the exterior package, alloy wheels and, in addition, new interior accents.
Watched from outside, the R-Line exterior package includes R-Line front bumper with air intake screens in high-gloss black and unique honeycomb structure, C signature in high-gloss black, rear bumper with R-Line specific diffuser and trapezoidal chrome trims, sill extensions in high-gloss black, package-specific rear spoiler with aero flaps R-Line badges on radiator grille and side panels.
Inside, the R-Line package comes with R-Line sport seats in "Carbon Flag/San Remo" design, or optionally upholstered in "Vienna" leather (perforated) in Black-Crystal Grey, multifunction sport steering wheel, leather-wrapped with contrasting stitching, and R-Line badge, Decorative "Dark Diamond Flag" inlays, gear shift boot and floor mats feature contrasting stitching, stainless steel door sill panels, pedal caps and foot rest, black rooflining, R-Line logo on display start screen, wheels (selection of 17 or 18-inch "Sebring" alloy wheels, 17-inch "Singapore" alloy wheels, 18-inch "Marseille" alloy wheels).
Equipment packages are available now for both models. Customers who require only the sporty look for the bodywork will want to select the exterior package from a price of €1,105 (Highline) or €1,295 (Comfortline). The equipment package for interior and exterior costs €1,800 (Highline) or €2,295 (Comfortline).
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2017 Volkswagen Golf receives R-Line package
Audi A5 and S5 Cabriolet will be introduced at NAIAS
2017 Ram Rebel 1500 Black Edition unveiled
-
Volvo V90 reaches US market this spring
2017 SsangYong Korando facelift - Official pictures and details
2018 Subaru WRX and WRX STI - Official pictures and details
Related Specs
2002 Volkswagen Golf GTI 25th AnniversaryEngine: Cast Iron, Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 134.2 kw / 180.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 235 nm / 173.3 ft lbs
2002 Volkswagen Golf R32Engine: V6, Power: 179.7 kw / 241 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm
2006 Volkswagen Golf R GTIEngine: APR Tuned FSI Inline-4, Power: 279.6 kw / 375 bhp, Torque: 460.98 nm / 340 ft lbs
2001 Volkswagen W12 Nardo ConceptEngine: W12, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhpN/A
1998 Volkswagen W12 Roadster ConceptEngine: Volkswagen W12, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 5800 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen ID Concept to be introduced at NAIAS Detroit
Volkswagen is closer and closer to revealing a new electric car. At the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Volkswagen is presenting a ...
Volkswagen is closer and closer to revealing a new electric car. At the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Volkswagen is presenting a ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite Dieselgate
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Gadgets
Fiat-Chrysler cars to have Android powered Uconnect systems
Having a fully connected car has become more important than having a powerful car. Fiat-Chrysler Group understood this and asked Google to develop its ...
Having a fully connected car has become more important than having a powerful car. Fiat-Chrysler Group understood this and asked Google to develop its ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Porsche 911 RSR official photos and details
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...
Videos
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...