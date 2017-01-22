2017 Volkswagen Crafter UK pricing announced

Most of Volkswagen success is also sustained by its commercial fleet. Volkswagen Crafter might be preferred ahead of some Renault or Ford models starting this spring.





Prices have been announced for the all-new Volkswagen Crafter, with UK Van Centres able to take orders now ahead of the van’s official launch at the CV Show in April and first customer deliveries in May.





The all-new Crafter, International Van of the Year for 2017, was designed from the ground-up, following extensive research, to provide customers with the right van for their needs.





All new Crafter models are powered by a new 2.0-litre TDI engine, developed specifically for commercial vehicles, which is available with four power outputs: 102, 122, 140 and 177 PS. The choice of engine depends on which drive system is selected. Customers can also choose between front, rear and all-wheel drive (4MOTION), as well as between a manual and automatic gearbox.





Up to three different vehicle lengths are available, depending on the model chosen: 5.9 m, 6.84 m or 7.39 m. Panel van variants also come with one of three different roof heights: 2.35 m, 2.59 m or 2.79 m.





Three trim levels are on offer, Startline, Trendline and Highline, bringing the Crafter into line with Volkswagen’s Caddy and Transporter ranges.





Front-wheel drive manual panel vans are available to order now. Rear-wheel drive, 4MOTION and automatic transmission variants will follow during 2017, along with open-body models and factory-produced conversions.













