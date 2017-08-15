Home » News » Volkswagen » 2017 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles sales
2017 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles sales
15 August 2017 16:27:07
|Tweet
Even if they are not as popular as Ford and Renault utility vehicles, Volkswagen's are also a major part of the European market. In the first seven months of the year, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles delivered 286,800 vehicles from the T, Caddy, Crafter and Amarok series to customers all around the world. This represents an increase of 5.3 per cent compared with the same period last year.
In Western Europe vehicle deliveries increased by 4.3 per cent to 196,600 vehicles. Of this figure, the German home market accounted for 72,300 vehicles (+1.5 per cent). Also in the European core markets Italy (+11.5 per cent to 7,200 vehicles), France (+10.6 per cent to 12,500 vehicles) and Spain (+7.1 per cent to 8,800 vehicles), more vehicles were delivered. In Great Britain, the figure was 26,700 vehicles (-2.3 per cent).
In Eastern Europe, 22,400 vehicles of the brand were delivered to customers. This corresponds to an increase of 17.6 per cent.
In North America (Mexico) deliveries increased by 48.7 per cent with 6,400 units. In South America (+16.1 per cent to 23,000 vehicles) and in the Asia-Pacific region (+14.3 per cent to 14,600 vehicles), Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles also delivered more units than in the previous year.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2002 Volkswagen Golf GTI 25th AnniversaryEngine: Cast Iron, Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 134.2 kw / 180.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 235 nm / 173.3 ft lbs
2002 Volkswagen Golf R32Engine: V6, Power: 179.7 kw / 241 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm
2002 Volkswagen Phaeton W12Engine: W12, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 550 nm / 405.7 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
1997 Volkswagen W12 ConceptEngine: Volkswagen W12, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: Not Available nm / Not Available ft lbs @ 5800 rpm
2001 Volkswagen W12 Nardo ConceptEngine: W12, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Subaru Outback Black and Ivory launched in UK
Subaru is offering a special edition fo the Outback in the UK to help increase the appeal of the model in a very tough market. The Japanese manufacturer ...
Subaru is offering a special edition fo the Outback in the UK to help increase the appeal of the model in a very tough market. The Japanese manufacturer ...
Concept Cars
Infiniti to unveil a new prototype in Pebble Beach
Even if it is a young brand, Infiniti wants to share its tradition with its fans. At the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the Japanese brand will ...
Even if it is a young brand, Infiniti wants to share its tradition with its fans. At the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the Japanese brand will ...
Custom Cars
ABT Sportline Audi RS5 tuning pack introduced
The most recent addition to the RS range, the all new Audi RS5, is already receiving a tuning kit from ABT Sportsline. As you would imagine, the new performance ...
The most recent addition to the RS range, the all new Audi RS5, is already receiving a tuning kit from ABT Sportsline. As you would imagine, the new performance ...
Future Cars
Mazda to launch an electric car in 2019
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...
Market News
Toyota and Mazda will form an alliance
Nowadays, all major manufacturers are trying to develop alliances with one of the most important players in the industry. The most recent partnership ...
Nowadays, all major manufacturers are trying to develop alliances with one of the most important players in the industry. The most recent partnership ...
Gadgets
Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Various News
Renault-Nissan is the new world's largest car manufacturer after first semester
This is a big day for Renault-Nissan Alliance. The French-Japanese corporation has become the new world's largest car manufacturer in the first semester ...
This is a big day for Renault-Nissan Alliance. The French-Japanese corporation has become the new world's largest car manufacturer in the first semester ...
Motorsports
Honda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwide
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
Videos
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...