2017 Vauxhall Insignia Grand Sport UK pricing announced

Just ahead of its Geneva Motor Show debut, Vauxhall announced the prices of the new Insignia on the UK market, in both body versions, the Grand Sport and Sports Tourer.





Vauxhall’s all-new Insignia is on sale now priced from £17,115. Available as a five-door Grand Sport hatch and Sports Tourer estate, with a rugged Country Tourer estate coming soon, the new range starts at nearly £1,500 less than the entry price into the outgoing line-up.





Range highlights include the all-new 1.5-litre Turbo petrol model priced from £17,115. For Sports Tourer customers, prices start from £18,615 for the entry-level estate model. The range-topping 2.0-litre (260PS) 4X4 petrol, another all-new powertrain, is available in Elite Nav trim from £26,455.





One of the highlights of the diesel offering is the 1.6-litre (110PS) Turbo D ecoTEC model (prices start at £18,485) that achieves CO2 emissions of 105g/km. The range includes Design, Design Nav, SRi, SRi Nav, SRi VX-Line Nav, Tech Line Nav and Elite Nav versions.





The new Insignia range gets the Front Camera System and Vauxhall OnStar, as standard. The Front Camera System incorporates features such as lane keep assist, following distance indicator, forward collision alert, low speed collision mitigation braking and active emergency braking.





Vauxhall OnStar gives occupants access to a host of services including automatic crash response; as well as 4G Wi-Fi for up to seven devices, stolen vehicle assistance, vehicle diagnostics, destination download and smartphone functionality.





Standard features include: 17-inch bi-colour structure wheels, Automatic lighting control, Electrically operated front/rear windows, Keyless entry and start, Electrically-adjustable/heated door mirrors, Interior convenience/styling, Air conditioning, Cruise control with speed limiter, Leather-covered steering wheel, Steering wheel audio/phone/cruise controls, Steering column adjustable for reach/rake, IntelliLink audio system (seven-inch colour touchscreen, AM/FM/DAB digital radio, Bluetooth audio streaming/mobile phone portal, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and USB audio connection) and seven speakers (five front, two rear).









