2017 Toyota Yaris to be launched in New York Auto Show
28 March 2017 17:02:46
Along with the introduction of the new 2017 Sienna, Toyota is also bringing to this year New York Auto Show the redesigned and sporty version of the Yaris.
It builds on its European styling to add a sportier and more dynamic look for 2018. The updates start with both the L and LE grades receiving a new bold front fascia with a new grille and chrome accents. The SE grade will receive a sporty front fascia that features a new piano black mesh pattern grille surrounded by a chrome accent.
The refined new front is complemented by a modern restyled rear to help provide a wider look and stance. The rear design includes wider, horizontal tail lamps integrated into the rear door, new rear bumper with styling more in harmony with the rear door design, and a new lower bumper garnish with side reflectors.
The SE is topped off with standard 16-inch Machined Alloy Wheels with dark accents.
Inside, the 2018 Yaris receives substantial audio and convenience updates that start with the L grade upgrading to a standard tilt, three-spoke steering wheel with audio controls. Both the L and LE will now receive the same Sport analog instrumentation currently on the SE grade.
The sporty IP includes speedometer, tachometer and fuel gauge; LCD display with odometer, tripmeters, clock, outside temperature, current/average fuel economy, distance to empty, average speed and shift position, ECO-driving indicator and warning messages (automatic transmission only).
Audio upgrades abound with the 2018 Yaris as both the L and LE grades will now be equipped standard with the same Entune Audio system available on many other Toyota models. The Entune Multimedia Bundle consists of a 6.1-inch touch-screen display, AM/FM CD player, MP3/WMA playback capability, six speakers, auxiliary audio jack, USB 2.0 port with iPod connectivity and control, advanced voice recognition, hands-free phone capability, phone book access and music streaming via Bluetooth® wireless technology, and Siri Eyes Free.
The Yaris will be available in eight exterior colors including two new selections: Blue Eclipse (replacing Blue Streak Metallic), and two-tone Blue Eclipse with a Black Sand Pearl Roof (replacing two-tone Crushed Ice with Black Sand Pearl Roof). Carryover colors will include: Super White, Classic Silver Metallic, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Black Sand Pearl, Ruby Flare Pearl, and the two-tone Ruby Flare Pearl with Black Sand Pearl Roof.
The exterior color palette will be complemented with interior fabric choices of combined Black and Gray on L and LE grades, and all-Black on the SE grade.
