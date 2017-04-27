2017 Suzuki Swift - UK price

Suzuki has officially unveiled the 2017 Swift during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. Now, the new generation Swift is available in the UK and has a starting price of £10,999 ($14,114). As a result, the new model is £2,000 ($2,566) more expensive than its predecessor. But you have to wait a few minutes because this amount of money will give you something interesting.





Under the hood of the new Suzuki Swift is a 1.2 liter DualJet unit that can deliver 90 horsepower and 120 Nm peak of torque. There are also LED DRLs, 15 inch alloy wheels, a leather wrapped steering wheel, air conditioning and digital radio with Bluetooth.





If you are looking for an update, the SZ-T version offers 16 inch alloy wheels, fog lamps, a 7 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink. This version has the 1.0 BoosterJet unit that can deliver 112 horsepower and 170 Nm of torque. The price is £12,999 ($16,680).





The top of the list is SZ5 version. This one can be yours for £14,499 ($18,605). It uses a mild-hybrid system for the 1.0 liter engine. More than that, on the option list you will see an all-wheel drive system.





Tags: 2017 suzuki swift, 2017 suzuki swift price, suzuki swift

Posted in Suzuki, Various News

Source: Suzuki