Home » News » Suzuki » 2017 Suzuki Swift - Official pictures and details

2017 Suzuki Swift - Official pictures and details

29 December 2016 04:08:20

Suzuki has officially unveiled the 2017 Suzuki Swift. The fourth generation of the mini model will be available, for now, in Japan. Even thought the car was revelead, the Japanese car manufacturer wasn't very generous with the details. According to Suzuki, the 2017 Suzuki Swift in RS spec will be powered by a 1.0 liter turbocharged engine and will be matted to a six speed automatic transmission. 

For now there are no news about the power, but rumors sais it will have about 112 horsepower. Also on the Japanese market the customers will be able to order up to six different trims levels:  RSt, Hybrid RS, RS, Hybrid ML, XL, and XG. 

Depending on your pick, Suzuki will offer a five speed manual, a six speed auto or a CVT. Also on the engine line-up will be 1.2 liter natural aspirated engine. 

On the safety side, 2017 Suzuki Swift will come with an optional “Safety Package” bringing a Dual Sensor Brake Support (DSBS) collision-mitigating system. 
 
 
 
 

Tags: , ,

Posted in Suzuki, New Vehicles

Source: Suzuki

2017 Suzuki Swift - Official pictures and details Photos (6 photos)
  • 2017 Suzuki Swift - Official pictures and details
  • 2017 Suzuki Swift - Official pictures and details
  • 2017 Suzuki Swift - Official pictures and details
  • 2017 Suzuki Swift - Official pictures and details

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. A BMW M1 was found in a barn

    A BMW M1 was found in a barn

  2. Porsche 918 Spyder - All the US units are recalled

    Porsche 918 Spyder - All the US units are recalled

  3. 2017 Suzuki Swift - Official pictures and details

    2017 Suzuki Swift - Official pictures and details

  4.  
  5. 2017 Ford Fiesta WRC has racing livery

    2017 Ford Fiesta WRC has racing livery

  6. Lamborghini Urus will have a plub-in hybrid version

    Lamborghini Urus will have a plub-in hybrid version

  7. Lamborghini Reventon is heading to auction

    Lamborghini Reventon is heading to auction

Related Specs

  1. 1998 Suzuki C2 Concept

    Engine: DOHC Twin Turbo V8, Power: 186.4 kw / 250.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 283.4 nm / 209.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  2. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

  3. 2009 Nissan 370Z

    Engine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm

  4. 2010 Bentley Azure T

    Engine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm

  5. 2009 Porsche Cayman

    Engine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A

New Vehicles

Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang everFord “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Hyundai RN30 Concept is a real mean machineHyundai RN30 Concept is a real mean machine
Along with the new generation Hyundai i30, the Korean manufacturer also unveiled a sporty and high performance N concept, that is called RN30 and it will ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Volkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite DieselgateVolkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite Dieselgate
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...

Gadgets

Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technologyJaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...

Various News

Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

2017 Citroen C3 WRC is here2017 Citroen C3 WRC is here
Citroen Racing has officially unveiled the 2017 Citroen C3 WRC. The Citroen Total Abu Dhabi WRT team will come in the 2017 WRC season with two between ...

Videos

Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
Copyright CarSession.com