2017 Suzuki Swift - Official pictures and details

Suzuki has officially unveiled the 2017 Suzuki Swift. The fourth generation of the mini model will be available, for now, in Japan. Even thought the car was revelead, the Japanese car manufacturer wasn't very generous with the details. According to Suzuki, the 2017 Suzuki Swift in RS spec will be powered by a 1.0 liter turbocharged engine and will be matted to a six speed automatic transmission.





For now there are no news about the power, but rumors sais it will have about 112 horsepower. Also on the Japanese market the customers will be able to order up to six different trims levels: RSt, Hybrid RS, RS, Hybrid ML, XL, and XG.





Depending on your pick, Suzuki will offer a five speed manual, a six speed auto or a CVT. Also on the engine line-up will be 1.2 liter natural aspirated engine.





On the safety side, 2017 Suzuki Swift will come with an optional “Safety Package” bringing a Dual Sensor Brake Support (DSBS) collision-mitigating system.

Tags: 2017 suzuki swift, suzuki, suzuki swift

Posted in Suzuki, New Vehicles

Source: Suzuki