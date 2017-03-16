2017 Subaru XV unveiled in Geneva Motor Show
16 March 2017 18:46:08
Subaru decided to use this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce the all new generation of the XV compact crossover. The car is supposed to offer an alternative in the compact crossover segment for those who are looking for a premium choice and the popular Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system.
For the first re-design since launch in 2012, XV will be built on Subaru’s completely revamped Subaru Global Platform architecture. XV’s unique design is filled with rugged and sporty character.
The Wide & Low stance provides a sporty impression and adds to the Subaru family look, from the hexagonal grille to the hawk-eye headlights. The design flows from the grille through to the rear, providing a united scheme.
The seats have been revised for improved quality and feature grey trim. In the centre of the instrument panel is an 8.0-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment system, with smartphone connectivity. Detailed orange stitching on the instrument panel complements the cabin.
The new platform increases rigidity throughout the body and chassis (70-100% increase over present models). Substantial improvements to the suspension system are incorporated, and help achieve a lower centre of gravity. Increased precision allows for superior straight line stability and cornering performance whilst maintaining 220mm ground clearance.
In addition to Subaru’s unique Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, new XV is equipped with X-MODE. X-MODE is designed to increase drivability by optimising integrated control of the engine, All-Wheel Drive system and brakes to provide additional control when tyres slip and lose traction on a slippery road surface, including when descending hills.
80% of the parts on the FB series 2.0-litre Direct Injection Boxer engine have been revamped compared to previous naturally aspirated engines. The new engine is lighter, delivering more power and improved fuel economy.
