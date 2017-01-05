2017 SsangYong Korando facelift - Official pictures and details
5 January 2017 13:37:30
Tweet
Last year, SsangYong kept us busy with the Tivoli and the Tivoli XLV but in 2017, the South-Korea car manufacturer has another surprise for us. We are talking about the 2017 SsangYong Korando facelift.
For now we have some official pictures with the model that will go on sale in South-Korea, but we are pretty confident that in Europe will come with the same modifications.
The 2017 SsangYong Korando facelift features new headlights, modified fog lights, a revised grille and new bumpers. Unfortunately, at the back we don't see too many modification. There is also a new set of 18 inch alloy-wheels.
Inside the 2017 SsangYong Korando facelift the South-Korean car manufacturer has prepared a seven inch display for the infotainment system, new instrument cluster and better materials. There is also a Harman Audio system available.
Under the hood, the 2017 SsangYong Korando facelift will also come with the 2.2 liter diesel engine that delivers 178 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque.
