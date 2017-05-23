2017 Smart fortwo electric launched in US
23 May 2017 10:38:43
US customers looking for a small electric vehicle can now order the all new Smart fortwo electric drive, available in both versions, coupe and cabrio. Prices will start at $23,800 for the coupe and the electric drive cabrio at $28,000, excluding federal and state incentives. At launch, the smart electric drive cabrio will also be the only electric drive convertible on the market.
The all-new smart electric drive will be $1,200 less expensive than the outgoing model.
Offered in pure, passion and prime trims (pure n/a on cabrio), the electric drive features new value-added packages and options, including an exclusive Electric Green tridion cell color and optionally available Climate Package, which includes heated seats, a heated steering wheel and provides additional insulation for climate control, comfort and efficiency.
An 80 hp electric motor is situated at the rear of the smart electric drive and transmits its power via a constant ratio to the rear wheels. Powerful torque of 118 lb-ft is immediately available from a standstill, a 23% increase over the 96 lb-ft offered by the previous generation smart electric drive. The electric drive has an estimated range of approximately 70-80 miles, ideal for emission-free mobility in urban areas.
