2017 Skoda Superb updated with new tech
30 May 2017 16:56:09
|Tweet
Skoda wants Superb to be the most high-tech cars in its range. In fact, it is the flagship of Mlada Boleslav factory. So it rolled out an improved version of the car, available on both version: sedan and estate.
The most important feature of the Care Connect is the automatic emergency call, which is activated following an accident if a restraint system has been triggered. The vehicle establishes a voice and data connection to an emergency call centre and transmits all the necessary data. The emergency call can also be initiated manually via a button in the roof module.
In addition, remote access to the vehicle is now possible via the Skoda Connect App. The smartphone can inform the driver, among other things, whether the windows and doors are closed or the lights are off.
The parking position function shows the location of the vehicle, the "Honk & Flash" function makes it easier to find the car by activating the horn and hazard lights.
Numerous functions can now be operated with optimised infotainment systems. The display of the Columbus navigation system has grown from 8 to 9.2 inches and the system Swing from 5 to 6.5 inches. In addition, the glass design enhances the high-resolution displays.
With the SmartLink+ system on board, the Skoda Superb now offers additional possibilities for networking between the vehicle and smartphone. SmartLink+ brings navigation, infotainment and communication apps from the mobile phone into the car and also provides vehicle data for the evaluation on the smartphone.
The optional massage function for the driver's seat, which is available with the electrically adjustable variant, including ventilation and memory function, ensures increased comfort.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Hyundai i30N finished the 24-hours race at Nurburgring
2017 Skoda Superb updated with new tech
Rob Melville named design director at McLaren
-
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is for sale. Pricing starts at 85k
Skoda is planning an electric car inspired by the 110 R
Carlex Design added some special equipment to the Brabus G500 4x4
Related Specs
2001 Skoda Octavia WRCEngine: Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
2002 Skoda Tudor ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 142 kw / 190.4 bhp, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford "Ole Yeller" Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen apprentices to unveil a new concept in Worthersee
Every year, Worthersee is hosting one of the largest parade of Volkswagen cars. And Volkswagen Group cars. Volkswagen knows this and tries to get close ...
Every year, Worthersee is hosting one of the largest parade of Volkswagen cars. And Volkswagen Group cars. Volkswagen knows this and tries to get close ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Dawn 1 of 1 Mayfair Edition created for a dealer
London is well known for its exclusive supercars and luxury vehicles. So it is no wonder that luxury dealer HR Owen commissioned one of the most exclusive ...
London is well known for its exclusive supercars and luxury vehicles. So it is no wonder that luxury dealer HR Owen commissioned one of the most exclusive ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group sales dropped in April
Volkswagen Group already demonstrated Dieselgate has not shaken its sales or revenues. And 2017 seems to confirm this once again. Since the beginning ...
Volkswagen Group already demonstrated Dieselgate has not shaken its sales or revenues. And 2017 seems to confirm this once again. Since the beginning ...
Gadgets
Omologato Weissach watch is dedicated to Porsche track
There are many watch manufacturers who launch time measuring instruments dedicated to a car or to a brand. But none of them dedicated a watch to a famous ...
There are many watch manufacturers who launch time measuring instruments dedicated to a car or to a brand. But none of them dedicated a watch to a famous ...
Various News
Ford is bringing back the idea of an electric F-150
A few months ago we have heard a rumor about a future electric Ford F-150. But now we have some new details which were offered by chief technology officer ...
A few months ago we have heard a rumor about a future electric Ford F-150. But now we have some new details which were offered by chief technology officer ...
Motorsports
Michael Fassbender is now a racer
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...
Videos
VIDEO: New Alfa Romeo Giulia vs Audi A4
Alfa Romeo wants to impress the audience in the premium segment. So it bet all its finances and development on the new Giulia. it seems like a wining ...
Alfa Romeo wants to impress the audience in the premium segment. So it bet all its finances and development on the new Giulia. it seems like a wining ...