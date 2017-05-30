2017 Skoda Superb updated with new tech

Skoda wants Superb to be the most high-tech cars in its range. In fact, it is the flagship of Mlada Boleslav factory. So it rolled out an improved version of the car, available on both version: sedan and estate.





The most important feature of the Care Connect is the automatic emergency call, which is activated following an accident if a restraint system has been triggered. The vehicle establishes a voice and data connection to an emergency call centre and transmits all the necessary data. The emergency call can also be initiated manually via a button in the roof module.





In addition, remote access to the vehicle is now possible via the Skoda Connect App. The smartphone can inform the driver, among other things, whether the windows and doors are closed or the lights are off.





The parking position function shows the location of the vehicle, the "Honk & Flash" function makes it easier to find the car by activating the horn and hazard lights.





Numerous functions can now be operated with optimised infotainment systems. The display of the Columbus navigation system has grown from 8 to 9.2 inches and the system Swing from 5 to 6.5 inches. In addition, the glass design enhances the high-resolution displays.





With the SmartLink+ system on board, the Skoda Superb now offers additional possibilities for networking between the vehicle and smartphone. SmartLink+ brings navigation, infotainment and communication apps from the mobile phone into the car and also provides vehicle data for the evaluation on the smartphone.





The optional massage function for the driver's seat, which is available with the electrically adjustable variant, including ventilation and memory function, ensures increased comfort.

















