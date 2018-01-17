2017 Skoda sales reach record sales
17 January 2018 16:39:44
Part of the Volkswagen Group, Skoda shared its success during 2017 and contributed to record sales of the Group.
Skoda set a new sales record in 2017. The Czech brand’s global deliveries rose by 6,6% to 1,200,500 vehicles (2016: 1,126,500). For the fourth time in a row, Skoda sold more than one million vehicles in a year. In addition to the best-selling Skoda Octavia, the most important growth drivers are the Skoda Superb and the new SUVs Kodiaq and Karoq.
After the best January in the company’s 122-year history, the Czech carmaker also set a new record for the month of December. With 107,500 vehicles delivered, Skoda exceeded the previous year's result by 19.2%.
In Western Europe, the Czech carmaker’s deliveries to customers increased in 2017 by 5.2% to 477,700 vehicles (2016: 454,000 vehicles). In December, Skoda recorded an increase of 7.0% to 33,600 units in this sales region (previous year: 31,400 vehicles). With 173,300 vehicles sold for the full year, Germany remains the world's second-largest individual market for Skoda.
Skoda's strongest sales market worldwide is still China. In this region, the Czech carmaker’s sales increased by 2.5% to 325,000 units in 2017 (2016: 317,100 vehicles). In December, the brand delivered 42,400 vehicles to customers – 41.8% more than in the same month last year (December 2016: 29,900 vehicles).
