2017 Skoda Rapid facelift - Official pictures and details

Skoda has officially unveiled the 2017 Skoda Rapid facelift. The model will be showcased during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show the event which will kick-off in early March. The 2017 Skoda Rapid facelift will come with revised headlamps which will have bi-xenon and LED DRLs. More than that, Skoda has come with a system that is able to adapt the light just like the high-beam assistant function seen on other models.





The front and rear bumpers are modified while the wheels have a new design. Customers will be able to choose from 15 to 17 inch. The Spaceback variant will come with a slightly modifications on the back.





Inside the cabin, the 2017 Skoda Rapid facelift will be available with WLAN hotspot and two extra USB sports mounted in the back.





The most important modification is under the hood. Here, the 2017 Skoda Rapid facelift will come with the new turbocharged 1.0 liter engine. It will be offered in 95 and 110 horsepower. Customers will be able to choose from a 1.4 TSI with 125 horsepower or two diesel units: 1.4 TDI with 90 horsepower and 1.6 TDI with 116 HP.





Tags: 2017 geneva motor show, 2017 skoda rapid facelift, rapid facelift, skoda rapid facelift

Source: Skoda