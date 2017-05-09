2017 Skoda Rapid and Rapid Spaceback facelift - Official pictures and details
9 May 2017 14:27:37
Skoda has officially unveiled the revised version of the Rapid and Rapid Spaceback. On the outside we see new wheels, modified headlights, a new LED signature and a slightly revised bumper.
Inside the cabin, Skoda has mounted new door inlays and new air nozzles and the car also offers WLAN hotspot. On the safety side we have river Alert, Front Assist, City Emergency Brake, Hill-Hold Control and High Beam Assist function.
Under the hood, the 2017 Skoda Rapid facelift will be offered with two petrol units and two diesel engine. On the petrol side we have the 1.0 liter TSI unit that is available in 95 or 110 horsepower and the 1.4 liter TSI which can deliver 125 horsepower. If you are a diesel lover you can chose the 1.4 TDI with 90 horsepower or the 1.6 TDI with 116 horsepower.
Skoda also offers the Monte Carlo trim. This version has 16 or 17 inch alloy wheels, tinted windows, standard bi-xenon headlights plus other black design features. Inside the cabin there are perorated leather, a three-spoke sport steering wheel and red decorative stitching.
